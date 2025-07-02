Another way to chill out: Dig into the history of the iconic red, white and blue Bomb Pop, and discover some other frozen treats from around Atlanta.

Atlanta restaurant deals and events this weekend:

Ponko Chicken is celebrating the 4th of July and National Fried Chicken Day all weekend long by offering their basic meal for half-price. Get three chicken tenders or tofu tenders plus french fries or rice for just $6 from July 4-6 at any of their locations.

Amore e Amore , the Italian restaurant in Inman Park, is transforming into a circus-themed destination this month called Under the Big Top. A balloon artist will be on-hand Thursday and Saturday, while Friday will feature a caricature artist.

, the Italian restaurant in Inman Park, is transforming into a circus-themed destination this month called Under the Big Top. A balloon artist will be on-hand Thursday and Saturday, while Friday will feature a caricature artist. Boone’s, the restaurant that overlooks Atlanta’s Bobby Jones Golf Course, is holding a classic cookout on Friday. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., customers can buy a hotdog or cheeseburger slider meal complete with a beer for just $15.

Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Grilling tips and recipes

If you’re considering pulling the tarp off your grill for the first time this year, many questions are probably running through your head. How to grill juicy, delicious chicken? How to prepare a whole dinner on the grill so there’s not lots of running back and forth to the kitchen? How to do the best job of grilling corn on the cob? Check out these tips and recipes from America’s Test Kitchen editor Tucker Shaw.

Female chefs in Atlanta are bosses behind the grill, and give their top tips for upping your grill game (your meat will stick to the grill no longer!)

Love your Big Green Egg? The company is headquartered here, and shared tips and recipes for getting the perfectly Big Green Egg-prepared food.

Looking for more books and recipes to up your grill game? Check out these barbecue tomes from well-known chefs here and here.

For juicy meat every time, start with a brine. Try this recipe for grilled pork chops.

What we enjoy about cookbooks is the way they shake up our cooking routine. Summer’s quintessential Caprese salad kicked up a notch by grilling the tomatoes? Cauliflower, the vegetable of the moment, grilled like a steak? And banana pudding deconstructed for the grill? We say, “Yes!”

Did you know that you can use black coffee in a marinade? Yes, coffee, the elixir of life, can also add new life to grill recipes.

More to cook during the holiday weekend

You can’t subsist on grilled meats alone.

These sweet and savory recipes take advantage of berry season and give you a reason to make this holiday red, white and berry.

Use up some of Georgia’s bounteous summer produce with these recipes for sweet and savory baked treats. For something a little cooler, make one of these approachable recipes for peach sorbet.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Cool off with this recipe for King of Pops’ strawberry pop.

Need more ways to cool down? Try these recipes for ice cream and these no-churn options.

What to drink to cool down

It’ll be hot, you’ll be thirsty and we have recommendations for beer, wine and more. Just remember to drink a glass of water every once in a while!

Beer, beer and more beer: Try 12 Georgia-made IPAs and pale ales.

Check out six breweries that are changing the game in Georgia and beyond.

Not a beer fan? Try one of these wines that are perfect for patio sipping. For a sophisticated rosé made with pinot noir, we have a few recommendations. And if these wines are good enough for the beach, they’ll be perfect for a hot day in town.

For a local, non-beer option, try some hard cider from one of Georgia’s many apple producers.

Looking for something totally different? Try an aloe-based liqueur called Chareau.

