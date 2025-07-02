Atlanta Restaurants & Food
Atlanta Restaurants & Food

The Atlanta guide to 4th of July weekend eating, drinking, cooking and grilling

Check out these recipes, tips, products and events to have a holiday weekend to remember.
This Peach & Bourbon Sorbet gets its Southern cocktail flavor from bourbon vanilla extract and maraschino cherries. See recipe in our story. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Food styling by Jennifer Hill Booker)

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Credit: Aaliyah Man

This Peach & Bourbon Sorbet gets its Southern cocktail flavor from bourbon vanilla extract and maraschino cherries. See recipe in our story. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Food styling by Jennifer Hill Booker)
By and
1 hour ago

Essential Independence Day info

It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July in Atlanta without The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and we have all the details you need. Whether you’re participating or not, nearly everyone from Buckhead to Midtown is likely to be affected by road closures related to the race. The same goes for anyone planning to use MARTA or ride-hailing services in the city.

Aerial view of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road, July 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

ExploreCOMPLETE COVERAGE: 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Friday is going to be hot and staying hydrated is critical for anyone participating in the race, but we have a few more tips for staying cool, from wearing light-colored clothing to … freezing your underwear?

Another way to chill out: Dig into the history of the iconic red, white and blue Bomb Pop, and discover some other frozen treats from around Atlanta.

ExploreRed, white, booze and Bomb Pops: Atlanta’s coolest summer treats

Atlanta restaurant deals and events this weekend:

  • Ponko Chicken is celebrating the 4th of July and National Fried Chicken Day all weekend long by offering their basic meal for half-price. Get three chicken tenders or tofu tenders plus french fries or rice for just $6 from July 4-6 at any of their locations.
  • Amore e Amore, the Italian restaurant in Inman Park, is transforming into a circus-themed destination this month called Under the Big Top. A balloon artist will be on-hand Thursday and Saturday, while Friday will feature a caricature artist.
  • Boone’s, the restaurant that overlooks Atlanta’s Bobby Jones Golf Course, is holding a classic cookout on Friday. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., customers can buy a hotdog or cheeseburger slider meal complete with a beer for just $15.

A Big Green Egg might be part of your July 4th grilling. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Grilling tips and recipes

If you’re considering pulling the tarp off your grill for the first time this year, many questions are probably running through your head. How to grill juicy, delicious chicken? How to prepare a whole dinner on the grill so there’s not lots of running back and forth to the kitchen? How to do the best job of grilling corn on the cob? Check out these tips and recipes from America’s Test Kitchen editor Tucker Shaw.

Female chefs in Atlanta are bosses behind the grill, and give their top tips for upping your grill game (your meat will stick to the grill no longer!)

Love your Big Green Egg? The company is headquartered here, and shared tips and recipes for getting the perfectly Big Green Egg-prepared food.

ExploreJuly Fourth fireworks shows to boom, sizzle, pop across metro Atlanta skies

Looking for more books and recipes to up your grill game? Check out these barbecue tomes from well-known chefs here and here.

For juicy meat every time, start with a brine. Try this recipe for grilled pork chops.

What we enjoy about cookbooks is the way they shake up our cooking routine. Summer’s quintessential Caprese salad kicked up a notch by grilling the tomatoes? Cauliflower, the vegetable of the moment, grilled like a steak? And banana pudding deconstructed for the grill? We say, “Yes!”

Did you know that you can use black coffee in a marinade? Yes, coffee, the elixir of life, can also add new life to grill recipes.

More to cook during the holiday weekend

You can’t subsist on grilled meats alone.

These sweet and savory recipes take advantage of berry season and give you a reason to make this holiday red, white and berry.

Use up some of Georgia’s bounteous summer produce with these recipes for sweet and savory baked treats. For something a little cooler, make one of these approachable recipes for peach sorbet.

Served with nuoc cham, an umami-packed lime dressing, this Vietnamese noodle bowl is filling and refreshing, made with crunchy vegetables, tender rotisserie chicken and chewy rice noodles. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

Credit: Virginia Willis

icon to expand image

Credit: Virginia Willis

Load up on carbs without overheating thanks to this healthier recipe for a chilled Vietnamese noodle bowl.

Sweet summer corn is an undeniable star of Southern summer produce, and we’ve got tips and recipes for getting the most out of every ear.

What barbecue is complete without mac and cheese? Try this cheesy recipe from S&S Cafeteria.

Is potato salad more your speed? This recipe from Mary Mac’s Tea Room will make your cookout.

Spice up your weekend with these salsa recipes from metro Atlanta chefs.

Capture the essence of strawberries in a pop with a King of Pops strawberry pop recipe. (Danielle Maskery)
icon to expand image

Cool off with this recipe for King of Pops’ strawberry pop.

Need more ways to cool down? Try these recipes for ice cream and these no-churn options.

What to drink to cool down

It’ll be hot, you’ll be thirsty and we have recommendations for beer, wine and more. Just remember to drink a glass of water every once in a while!

Beer, beer and more beer: Try 12 Georgia-made IPAs and pale ales.

Check out six breweries that are changing the game in Georgia and beyond.

Not a beer fan? Try one of these wines that are perfect for patio sipping. For a sophisticated rosé made with pinot noir, we have a few recommendations. And if these wines are good enough for the beach, they’ll be perfect for a hot day in town.

For a local, non-beer option, try some hard cider from one of Georgia’s many apple producers.

Looking for something totally different? Try an aloe-based liqueur called Chareau.

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook and following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Authors

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and food and dining teams before joining the arts & entertainment team.

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police officers man a barricade at 10th Street and Monroe Drive N.E. as roads are shut down for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. (File/AJC 2019)

Credit: compton@ajc.com

2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Road closures

Info on July 4t Atlanta road closings from the race’s start near Lenox Square to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont Park. Also details on when the race ends.

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race

On July 4th, runners from around the metro — and around the world — will set off in the world’s largest 10K race. Here’s what runners should know ahead of the big day.

Here’s everything you should know about the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

The AJC Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix is right around the corner. Get ready to pick up your race number and kick off the world's largest 10k with a bang.

The Latest

A feast from the Po’Boy Shop in Decatur. Clockwise from left: Fried pickles, boudin balls, gumbo, a combo platter with fried oysters, grouper, hush puppies, and slaw; and a Surf & Turf po’boy (fried shrimp with roast beef and its debris). Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Get your Cajun food fix at these 17 metro Atlanta restaurants

Metro Atlanta’s celebrity-owned restaurants, past and present

The ultimate Memorial Day weekend guide to eating, drinking, grilling and cooking

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.