Italian restaurant from former Fritti, Sotto Sotto chef coming to Kennesaw

Andreozzi is working on his first solo venture, Vesuvio, which is slated to open this December at 2893 N. Main St. in Kennesaw. The space was formerly home to Colombian restaurant Colombian Bites, which closed earlier this month. The Shumacher Group, Inc. and Steve Josovitz represented Andreozzi in the transaction.

A native of Naples, Italy, Andreozzi “always wanted to open something on his own,” said his wife, Lindsay. The couple, who live in Kennesaw, love the “revitalizing downtown area," she said, and jumped at the chance to operate Vesuvio in the area.