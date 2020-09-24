Italian restaurant from former Fritti, Sotto Sotto chef coming to Kennesaw

Massimo Andreozzi, who, until last month worked as the executive chef for popular Inman Park Italian restaurants Sotto Sotto and Fritti, is striking out on his own.
Andreozzi is working on his first solo venture, Vesuvio, which is slated to open this December at 2893 N. Main St. in Kennesaw. The space was formerly home to Colombian restaurant Colombian Bites, which closed earlier this month. The Shumacher Group, Inc. and Steve Josovitz represented Andreozzi in the transaction.
A native of Naples, Italy, Andreozzi “always wanted to open something on his own,” said his wife, Lindsay. The couple, who live in Kennesaw, love the “revitalizing downtown area," she said, and jumped at the chance to operate Vesuvio in the area.
Though the menu is still in development, Andreozzi plans to serve the wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza he first learned to make in his home country, salads, antipasti and paninis. Beer and wine with a focus on the Campania region will be on offer.
The restaurant will serve the same menu at both lunch and dinner, with the exception of paninis, which will only be available at lunch.
The dining room seats 49, with an additional 20 seats available on an outdoor patio overlooking Main Street.
The “small, intimate” dining room will allow Andreozzi to “be interactive” with his customers, and mimic the neighborhood feel found at restaurants in Naples, Lindsay Andreozzi said.
“We want it to feel like it’s their regular place,” she said.
Once open, Vesuvio will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery.
