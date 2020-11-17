Buford Highway’s Tea House Formosa to close this week

Buford Highway tea shop Tea House Formosa is closing permanently.
The business will shutter Nov. 18 at 5302 Buford Highway after four years, Eater Atlanta reported and Tea House Formosa confirmed on its social media accounts:
It was our pleasure to serve you our drinks and seasonal creations and customize them to your liking in our Beautiful Tea House and be part of our thriving community of BuHi, Doraville and Atlanta.
Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I decided to cease our operation as of Wednesday 18th of November. I want to thank all of you out there for your support (please continue to shop and support small businesses), as well as my wonderful staff who stepped up in these difficult times even when the risk outweighed the benefits.
Shout out to all researchers, nurses, doctors out there leading the way with your work to help us get back to living our normal lives, prayers for your success.
We will continue to serve you the best we can until Wednesday and say “au-revoir” then.
Youssef M.
Tea House Formosa
Opened by Taiwanese sister-and-brother partners Winnie Peng and Tao Huang, the “bright, minimalist space (was) a favorite gathering spot for young Asian-Americans who (came) to sip teas swirled with milk or flavored with fruit; teas topped with cream, salted cream butter or vanilla ice cream; teas reimagined as floats, slushies and lattes; or just old-fashioned pots of hot tea,” AJC food writer Wendell Brock wrote of Tea House Formosa in a 2017 review.
The tea house also offered a variety of sweets including oolong cream napoleons and Earl Grey pudding.
“In sum, this...venture is a thoughtfully conceived East-meets-West gathering spot for millennials that makes everyone, even curious old Westerners like me, feel at home,” Brock wrote.
The owners of Tea House Formosa were not immediately available for comment.
Tea House Formosa is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Doraku, Qing Mu and Cook Hall in Buckhead, Ammazza in Decatur, Donetto in West Midtown and Rise-N-Dine in Emory Village. Ammazza in Decatur, Donetto in West Midtown and Rise-N-Dine in Emory Village.
