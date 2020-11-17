Buford Highway’s Tea House Formosa to close this week

We will continue to serve you the best we can until Wednesday and say “au-revoir” then.

The oolong cream napoleon at Tea House Formosa is almost too pretty to eat. CONTRIBUTED BY BRETT FERENCZ

Opened by Taiwanese sister-and-brother partners Winnie Peng and Tao Huang, the “bright, minimalist space (was) a favorite gathering spot for young Asian-Americans who (came) to sip teas swirled with milk or flavored with fruit; teas topped with cream, salted cream butter or vanilla ice cream; teas reimagined as floats, slushies and lattes; or just old-fashioned pots of hot tea,” AJC food writer Wendell Brock wrote of Tea House Formosa in a 2017 review.

The tea house also offered a variety of sweets including oolong cream napoleons and Earl Grey pudding.

“In sum, this...venture is a thoughtfully conceived East-meets-West gathering spot for millennials that makes everyone, even curious old Westerners like me, feel at home,” Brock wrote.

The owners of Tea House Formosa were not immediately available for comment.

Tea House Formosa is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Doraku, Qing Mu and Cook Hall in Buckhead, Ammazza in Decatur, Donetto in West Midtown and Rise-N-Dine in Emory Village. Ammazza in Decatur, Donetto in West Midtown and Rise-N-Dine in Emory Village.

