C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar to open in Sandy Springs next week

Designed with an after-hours crowd in mind, the beverage program features a variety of cocktails, craft beers, and a wine list highlighting international wines with an emphasis on French red and white Burgundies.

Designed by Z-Space Design, C&S Sandy Springs' interior features “a modern interpretation of Art Deco with unique terrazzo floors, sculpted carpets, custom light fixtures and deep green tiled columns,” according to a press release. Expect to see two-toned millwork decorated with gold antiqued mirrors, leather chairs and mohair accents.

The 4,800 square-foot space will also include a bar adjacent to the dining room, a semi-private dining area located on the mezzanine level and an enclosed patio that will be usable year-round.

“We’re so excited to finally open our doors to the Sandy Springs community,”said Clark in a prepared statement. “A lot of hard work has gone into this opening, and we can’t wait to safely share this milestone with our old and new customers.”

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar will be open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 5-11 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday.

6125 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-427-3826, candsoysterbar.com/

Explore More North Fulton County dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.