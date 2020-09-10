C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar to open in Sandy Springs next week

A second location of C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar is set to debut in Sandy Springs next week.
The restaurant, which has a location in Vinings, will be located on the ground level of the Sandy Springs' Modera complex at 6125 Roswell Road.
Both eateries are part of Rich Clark and Jonathan Schwenk’s C&S Restaurant Group, which also includes Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell. A Roswell location of C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar closed earlier this year. The new location was announced late last year.
The Sandy Springs restaurant, which is slated to open Monday, Sept. 14, will reflect the menu of the original location, along with new dishes including a variety of raw bar offerings, hors d’oeuvres, steaks, fish and entrée specials. Menu mainstays include RC’s Chargrilled Oysters, Clam Chowder, Lobster Roll, Plateaux De Fruits De Mer and Prime NY Strip. Dessert offerings include scoops from local High Road Craft Ice Cream, Crème Brûlée, and an Espresso Martini.
Overseeing the kitchen will be executive chef Tony Manns, an Atlanta native who previously worked at local restaurants Veni Vidi Vici, Little Alley Steak and Chops Lobster Bar. Executive sous chef Brett Maddox also previously worked at Chops Lobster Bar in addition to Aria and Kevin Rathbun Steak.
Designed with an after-hours crowd in mind, the beverage program features a variety of cocktails, craft beers, and a wine list highlighting international wines with an emphasis on French red and white Burgundies.
Designed by Z-Space Design, C&S Sandy Springs' interior features “a modern interpretation of Art Deco with unique terrazzo floors, sculpted carpets, custom light fixtures and deep green tiled columns,” according to a press release. Expect to see two-toned millwork decorated with gold antiqued mirrors, leather chairs and mohair accents.
The 4,800 square-foot space will also include a bar adjacent to the dining room, a semi-private dining area located on the mezzanine level and an enclosed patio that will be usable year-round.
“We’re so excited to finally open our doors to the Sandy Springs community,”said Clark in a prepared statement. “A lot of hard work has gone into this opening, and we can’t wait to safely share this milestone with our old and new customers.”
C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar will be open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 5-11 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday.
6125 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-427-3826, candsoysterbar.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author