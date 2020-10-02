Farm Burger closes its Peachtree Corners location

Atlanta burger chain Farm Burger has closed its location in Peachtree Corners' Town Center.
Wednesday was the restaurant’s last day in business, What Now Atlanta first reported. The location marked the 13th Farm Burger unit when it opened in March 2019.
A listing for the Peachtree Corners eatery on Farm Burger’s website verifies the restaurant has shuttered: “This location has closed permanently. Thank you for all the fun memories!”
Owner George Frangos told What Now Atlanta “the effects of COVID” led to the closure.
Farm Burger locations currently open in metro Atlanta include units in Buckhead, Decatur, Dunwoody, Grant Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Whole Food Market in Midtown. The restaurant also has locations in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The chain, which serves customizable grass-fed burgers alongside fries and milkshakes as well as other sides and sandwiches, opened its first location in Decatur in 2010.
Farm Burger in Peachtree Corners is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include The Tavern at Phipps at Phipps Plaza, The Shed at Glenwood, Bone Lick Southern Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward and Amsterdam Cafe in Midtown.
A representative for Farm Burger was not immediately available for comment.
