Farm Burger closes its Peachtree Corners location

The chain, which serves customizable grass-fed burgers alongside fries and milkshakes as well as other sides and sandwiches, opened its first location in Decatur in 2010.

Farm Burger in Peachtree Corners is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include The Tavern at Phipps at Phipps Plaza, The Shed at Glenwood, Bone Lick Southern Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward and Amsterdam Cafe in Midtown.

A representative for Farm Burger was not immediately available for comment.

