The original Octane Coffee in West Midtown is closing after more than 15 years

Two other Revelator-backed concepts -- Sweet Tooth Dessert Cafe at Phipps Plaza and Coffee and Ice Cream at Lenox Square -- will not reopen after closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revelator also owned Eastside Beltline wine bar Hazel Jane’s, which announced its Sept. 5 closure earlier this week.

Revelator locations in Grant Park and in Midtown at 1280 Peachtree St. NW at Woodruff Arts Center closed last year. The company also owned Mourning Dove, a cafe at Shops Buckhead Atlanta that closed after less than a year.

A Revelator coffee shop at 101 Marietta St. that closed in March will likely not reopen, Owen told the Atlanta Business Chronicle. That closure would mean Revelator would no longer have a physical retail presence in Atlanta.

In addition to its Atlanta locations, Revelator also owns two coffee shops in Birmingham and one in New Orleans, as well as a wine bar in Los Angeles. Owen said the future of those businesses remains uncertain.

Octane and Hazel Jane’s are the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Bogartz Food Artz in Sandy Springs, the Virginia-Highland location of Yeah Burger, Cardinal in Grant Park and Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta.

