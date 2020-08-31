Eastside Beltline wine bar Hazel Jane’s to close this week

Melissa Davis at Hazel Jane's.

Positioned as a neighborhood wine bar, Hazel Jane’s boasted a 150-bottle wine list, with all selections available for glass pours. The business also had a small retail section available for wine to take home, and more than 40 after-dinner options including sherry, vermouth, Madeira and late-harvest wines.

Davis recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras that Hazel Jane’s was pivoting into bottle-shop mode after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

The bar had pared its dozen-person staff to three, and made its menu of bar bites available for takeout. Hazel Jane’s also featured white, red and rose three-packs as well as $120 six-bottle “mystery” packs.

AJC food writer Wendell Brock gave Hazel Jane’s two out of four stars when he reviewed it earlier this year.

“Whether you want to sip vermouth, nibble almonds and enjoy a tete-a-tete with a friend, or loll over a multicourse dinner, Hazel Jane’s has a seat for you,” he wrote. “You can play it safe, or soar across the universe on a bar stool. No visa, no hassle, no BS.”

Davis was not immediately available for comment.

Hazel Jane’s is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Bogartz Food Artz in Sandy Springs, the Virginia-Highland location of Yeah Burger, Cardinal in Grant Park and Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta.

