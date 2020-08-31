Eastside Beltline wine bar Hazel Jane’s to close this week

Eastside Beltline wine bar Hazel Jane’s is permanently closing this weekend.
Owner Melissa Davis announced the closure on the bar’s Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
My darlings, It is with a very heavy heart that I have to inform you all that we have decided to permanently close Saturday, September 5th. We cannot thank you all enough for your support! What an amazing adventure this has been, no matter how short a ride it was. We’re so honored that the community loved us as much as they did, and we will miss every single one of you who graced this restaurant with your presence. Your love for us has been absolutely awe inspiring. What a terrible time to not be able to hug you all, that might be the saddest part of this. I can’t begin to tell everyone how proud I am of my team for making this whole thing happen, for getting us off the ground, for showing up, for dancing all the time, for loving wine and food, and for turning this dream into a totally bad ass reality. Thank you all for being here, for dancing and singing with us, for laughing with always. Swing by this week to say goodbye and pick up the last of our inventory. We love you and we will miss you. Drink good wine, and never stop dancing. xoxo, Melissa
It is with a very heavy heart that I have to inform you all that we have decided to permanently close Saturday, September 5th.We cannot thank you all enough for your support! What an amazing adventure this has been, no matter how short a ride it was. We’re so honored that the community loved us as much as they did, and we will miss every single one of you who graced this restaurant with your presence. Your love for us has been absolutely awe inspiring. What a terrible time to not be able to hug you all, that might be the saddest part of this.I can’t begin to tell everyone how proud I am of my team for making this whole thing happen, for getting us off the ground, for showing up, for dancing all the time, for loving wine and food, and for turning this dream into a totally bad ass reality.Thank you all for being here, for dancing and singing with us, for laughing with always. Swing by this week to say goodbye and pick up the last of our inventory.We love you and we will miss you. Drink good wine, and never stop dancing. xoxo,Melissa
Davis, the former sommelier at Old Fourth Ward restaurant Staplehouse opened Hazel Jane’s in late 2019.
Positioned as a neighborhood wine bar, Hazel Jane’s boasted a 150-bottle wine list, with all selections available for glass pours. The business also had a small retail section available for wine to take home, and more than 40 after-dinner options including sherry, vermouth, Madeira and late-harvest wines.
Davis recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras that Hazel Jane’s was pivoting into bottle-shop mode after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
The bar had pared its dozen-person staff to three, and made its menu of bar bites available for takeout. Hazel Jane’s also featured white, red and rose three-packs as well as $120 six-bottle “mystery” packs.
AJC food writer Wendell Brock gave Hazel Jane’s two out of four stars when he reviewed it earlier this year.
“Whether you want to sip vermouth, nibble almonds and enjoy a tete-a-tete with a friend, or loll over a multicourse dinner, Hazel Jane’s has a seat for you,” he wrote. “You can play it safe, or soar across the universe on a bar stool. No visa, no hassle, no BS.”
Davis was not immediately available for comment.
Hazel Jane’s is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Bogartz Food Artz in Sandy Springs, the Virginia-Highland location of Yeah Burger, Cardinal in Grant Park and Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author