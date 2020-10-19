Brezza Cucina to replace Donetto in West Midtown

Former Ponce City Market tenant Brezza Cucina is reopening in West Midtown. The restaurant will be located at 976 Brady Ave., in the space vacated by Italian eatery Donetto, which has permanently closed.
The change was first reported by What Now Atlanta.
Donetto was among several restaurants in the Indigo Road Hospitality Group portfolio. The group’s partner, Steve Palmer, confirmed the news.
Part of the Stockyards redevelopment project, Donetto was adjacent to chef Nick Leahy’s Aix and Tin Tin, which recently transformed into Nick’s Westside.
“With everything that has happened, we just couldn’t make it work,” Palmer told the AJC. “We are thankful to all the hard-working staff who made Donetto great and gave 100% and to the Westside neighborhood who supported us from the beginning. Best wishes to Mr. Waxman.”
Brezza Cucina, owned by celebrity chef Jonathan Waxman, shuttered at Ponce City Market in June, with plans to reopen in a new space. The eatery was among the first wave of restaurants to open in Ponce City Market in 2015 and serves dishes with Italian and American influences including gnocchi, roasted fish, pizzas and kale salad.
Donetto, which opened in September 2017, closed in March after lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Named after the largest Chianina bull recorded in history – weighing in at 3,840 pounds – Donetto served a menu of items inspired by Italy’s Tuscan region.
Remaining Indigo Road restaurants in metro Atlanta include O-Ku, Sukoshi, Tiny Lou’s Colletta and Oak Steakhouse. The group also operates restaurants in Tennessee, Washington D.C., North Carolina and South Carolina.
A representative for Brezza Cucina did not immediately respond to a request for details regarding the restaurant’s reopening.
