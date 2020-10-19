Brezza Cucina to replace Donetto in West Midtown

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Brezza Cucina, owned by celebrity chef Jonathan Waxman, shuttered at Ponce City Market in June, with plans to reopen in a new space. The eatery was among the first wave of restaurants to open in Ponce City Market in 2015 and serves dishes with Italian and American influences including gnocchi, roasted fish, pizzas and kale salad.

Donetto, which opened in September 2017, closed in March after lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Named after the largest Chianina bull recorded in history – weighing in at 3,840 pounds – Donetto served a menu of items inspired by Italy’s Tuscan region.

Remaining Indigo Road restaurants in metro Atlanta include O-Ku, Sukoshi, Tiny Lou’s Colletta and Oak Steakhouse. The group also operates restaurants in Tennessee, Washington D.C., North Carolina and South Carolina.

A representative for Brezza Cucina did not immediately respond to a request for details regarding the restaurant’s reopening.

