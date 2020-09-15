Bone Lick Southern Kitchen closes in Old Fourth Ward

The venue that comprised Edgewood SPKEZ, Bone Lick Southern Kitchen and The Music Room will live on in Atlanta folklore. But today it is already a thing of the past. And because of that we must celebrate. We must move forward with our heads held high because what we accomplished together was incredible. It was inspiring. It was about love and unity. It was about community and about fellowship. It was a place where we could all get down together as one. AS ONE. That’s right. It’s undeniable and we will never forget what it was like cos it has been burned into our souls….This might be the end for us at this location but we are not done. We will be back. Until then please look out for each other. Please continue to support local businesses. They need you. They NEED your help 'cos we won’t be the only ones to experience this demise right now. We want to thank everyone who was part of our team at the venue. You were our family and part of the heart and soul of the place and we could not have done what we did without you. We want to thank all of the amazing talents that worked so closely with us to help provide the ongoing experiences that we created together. Keep doing what you are doing. Good luck to all of you. We are down but we are definitely not out. Until we meet again. MR327 Forever.

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant closures

Co-owner Mike LeSage, who also served as Bone Lick’s pitmaster, helped open the restaurant in 2015 in the former home of Vesuvius Pizzeria. The 1,800-square-foot, shotgun-style spot featured an open kitchen, retro booths, and a wraparound bar.