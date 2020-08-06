Red Hare Brewing to take over Hemingway’s space on Marietta Square

For years, Hemingway’s was the only business on the Marietta Square to offer outdoor seating, and often featured live music.

Davis and Bobby Thomas opened Red Hare in 2011. The 40-barrel, three-vessel brewery is housed in a 15,000 square-foot warehouse. In addition to its regular lineup of beers, Red Hare brews seasonal beers and craft sodas.

Hemingway’s is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Anna Lee’s in Roswell, Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta, Highland Bakery in Decatur and Genki Noodles and Sushi in Virginia-Highland.

