Red Hare Brewing to take over Hemingway’s space on Marietta Square

A longtime Marietta bar has closed, with a Marietta brewery stepping in to take its place.
Hemingway’s Bar & Grill, which has been located at 29 W. Park Square since 1993, closed this week. Red Hare Brewing Company, which has taprooms on Delk Industrial Boulevard and one in Shallote, North Carolina, is poised to take its place, the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Red Hare owner Roger Davis said the new location will serve as a retail, restaurant and event space.
Hemingway’s owner Dave Mendelson, described his bar-restaurant as having a “Key West, casual, beach-type” atmosphere in a 1994 AJC story.
For years, Hemingway’s was the only business on the Marietta Square to offer outdoor seating, and often featured live music.
Davis and Bobby Thomas opened Red Hare in 2011. The 40-barrel, three-vessel brewery is housed in a 15,000 square-foot warehouse. In addition to its regular lineup of beers, Red Hare brews seasonal beers and craft sodas.
Hemingway’s is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Anna Lee’s in Roswell, Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta, Highland Bakery in Decatur and Genki Noodles and Sushi in Virginia-Highland.
