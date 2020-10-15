Dale Murphy’s restaurant Murph’s closes at Cobb Galleria

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant closures

Murphy was chosen by the Braves fifth overall in the 1974 draft. He made the All-Star team seven times from 1980-87, claimed rare back-to-back MVP awards in 1982-83 and won five Gold Gloves in center field. He was traded away in August 1990.

Murphy and co-owner Chuck Douglas did immediately respond to the AJC’s request for comment.

Murph’s is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Farm Burger at Peachtree Corners, The Tavern at Phipps at Phipps Plaza, The Shed at Glenwood, Bone Lick Southern Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward and Amsterdam Cafe in Midtown.

Explore Cobb County dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.