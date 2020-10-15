Dale Murphy’s restaurant Murph’s closes at Cobb Galleria

Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy’s restaurant Murph’s closed to the public over the weekend.
The eatery, which opened in mid-2017 inside the mall area of the Cobb Galleria across from the Braves' Truist Park, will still be open for private events, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. Murphy blamed the closure on the economic impact of the coronavirus and said the hope is to reopen the restaurant as normal in the spring. The restaurant’s Facebook page and website also confirmed the closure to the public.
The restaurant closed temporarily in mid-March due to coronavirus restrictions but had since reopened for takeout and dine-in service.
Murph’s, which served wings, burgers, wraps, salads and a variety of appetizers, also featured an extensive display of Braves memorabilia.
Murphy was chosen by the Braves fifth overall in the 1974 draft. He made the All-Star team seven times from 1980-87, claimed rare back-to-back MVP awards in 1982-83 and won five Gold Gloves in center field. He was traded away in August 1990.
Murphy and co-owner Chuck Douglas did immediately respond to the AJC’s request for comment.
Murph’s is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Farm Burger at Peachtree Corners, The Tavern at Phipps at Phipps Plaza, The Shed at Glenwood, Bone Lick Southern Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward and Amsterdam Cafe in Midtown.
