Amsterdam Cafe closes permanently after 15 years in Atlanta

We will be closing at the end of the day on Sunday September 13th.

We would love to see you again .

Amsterdam Cafe offered a full bar and a food menu featuring bar food staples such as hamburgers, wings and nachos.

The bar also hosted political events, dance parties, football watch parties and other events.

Representatives for Amsterdam Cafe were not immediately available for comment.

Amsterdam Cafe is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Hazel Jane’s on the Eastside Beltline, Bogartz Food Artz in Sandy Springs, the Virginia-Highland location of Yeah Burger, Cardinal in Grant Park and Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta.

