Amsterdam Cafe closes permanently after 15 years in Atlanta

Amsterdam Cafe has closed after 15 years just off of Piedmont Park. / Amsterdam Cafe Facebook page
Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 53 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta bar and restaurant Amsterdam Cafe closed over the weekend after 15 years in its space just off of Piedmont Park.

The business closed Sunday, Sept. 13 at 502 Amsterdam Ave. NE in the Amsterdam Walk development, What Now Atlanta first reported.

Amsterdam Cafe posted a statement regarding its closure on its Facebook page:

After 15 years we have decided to not renew our lease.

Your friendship, great memories, and business over the years is greatly appreciated and will always be remembered.

We will be closing at the end of the day on Sunday September 13th.

We would love to see you again .

Amsterdam Cafe offered a full bar and a food menu featuring bar food staples such as hamburgers, wings and nachos.

The bar also hosted political events, dance parties, football watch parties and other events.

Representatives for Amsterdam Cafe were not immediately available for comment.

Amsterdam Cafe is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Hazel Jane’s on the Eastside Beltline, Bogartz Food Artz in Sandy Springs, the Virginia-Highland location of Yeah Burger, Cardinal in Grant Park and Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta.

