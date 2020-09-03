Check out the menu for Canton St. Social, replacing Local on North in Roswell

“We always had a dream to open a restaurant,” she said.

Longwith purchased a house about two miles away, and realized downtown Roswell would be the perfect location for them to realize that dream.

The menu will see some favorites from the Local on North days remain including pizzas, but will add a selection of tapas and flatbreads. Longwith also points out options for vegan pizza and pasta.

New menu items will be featured at special prices on the restaurant’s Happy Hour and Late Night Bites menus, which roll out beginning next week.

Bar offerings will be “scaled up,” Longwith said, to include top-shelf alcohols in addition to beers and wines.

The space, which includes an outdoor patio, will also get an upgrade including new light fixtures, a revamped bar area and new paint.

The result, Longwith said, is “upscale, but not so stuffy that people won’t want to come in in shorts and T-shirts.”

Canton St. Social will offer live music Wednesday-Sunday.

For now, hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, 5-11 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 11:30-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday and 11:30-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday.

In the next couple of weeks, the restaurant will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays and will also start offering lunch.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Canton St. Social:

14 Elizabeth Way, Roswell. 770-299-1657. cantonstsocial.com

