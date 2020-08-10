X

Popular Atlanta restaurant Sweet Auburn Seafood to close this month

Food from Sweet Auburn Seafood.
Food from Sweet Auburn Seafood.

Credit: Sweet Auburn Seafood Facebook page

Credit: Sweet Auburn Seafood Facebook page

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A popular Sweet Auburn restaurant is slated to close its doors later this month.

Sweet Auburn Seafood will shutter Aug. 31 after five years at 171 Auburn Ave. NE, WSB-TV reports.

Patrick Williams co-owned the restaurant with his father, who died several weeks ago. He cited both the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in crime in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

He said if circumstances improve, he might reopen the restaurant nearby early next year.

Sweet Auburn Seafood offered a variety of seafood dishes as well as pasta, burgers and cocktails. Atlanta rapper and activist Killer Mike named the restaurant one of his favorite in the city.

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for information regarding the closure.

Sweet Auburn Seafood is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Yeah Burger in Virginia-Highland, Cardinal in Grant Park and Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta.

