Third Street Goods to close, Cardinal won’t reopen in Grant Park

DiMenichi opened both spots with then-business partner Holly Medley in early 2019.

Third Street Goods offered many seasonal, regional and organic products, with an emphasis on goods from minority- and female-owned businesses.

Cardinal featured American, Italian and French wines by the glass or bottle, American craft beer and cider, several house cocktails and a selection of snacks and small plates.

“People ask us who the chef is here,” DiMenichi told the AJC in 2019. “But it’s all collaborative. And I think it will probably always be. We meet all the time about what sounds good, what’s going on in the store, and what’s really special that we could feature on this side. It’s really what would we want to snack on at a bar?”

Third Street Goods in Grant Park. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

AJC food writer Wendell Brock gave Cardinal a sparkling review in August 2019.

“Delightful in most every way, Cardinal is where I fly to gather my thoughts over a cool glass of BroVo pink vermouth — or to trade gossip with a friend. Easily one of the city’s best bars, it’s decidedly more civilized than most. It would be a cardinal sin not to seek out Cardinal.”

Third Street Goods and Cardinal are the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta, Highland Bakery in Decatur, Genki Noodles and Sushi in Virginia-Highland and Amelie’s French Bakery in West Midtown.

DiMenichi did not respond to the AJC’s request for comment.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.