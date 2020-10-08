Chef Nick Leahy to turn Aix, Tin Tin into Nick’s Westside in West Midtown

The menu at Nick’s Westside will feature small plates, bowls and Southern dishes made with locally-sourced and sustainable ingredients. Small dishes will include a pork belly bao bun, Georgia shrimp ceviche and smoked chicken wings, with featured larger plates like grass-fed burgers, grain bowls and a smoked Georgia short rib sandwich. Though the menu will be new, some seasonal dishes from Aix will appear on occasion.

The beverage program, which will be overseen by beverage director Matt Gibbons, will offer a seasonal rotation of local beers, curated drinks and “classic cocktails with a twist."

The 6,000 square-foot space, redesigned by local design firm Starling Studio, will feature new interactive elements, including activities on the indoor patio and space on the walls for guests to leave their signatures. The restaurant also features a wine cellar available for small group dinners, an enclosed sunroom with fireplace seating and outdoor patio.

But Nothing is Lost cocktail from the menu at Nick's Westside. / Courtesy of Premier Agency

After closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aix reopened for takeout and Tin Tin reopened for dine-in and takeout over the summer.

“I tried to take it slowly, to think of all the things we needed to do,” Leahy told the AJC in late June, noting that there had been “a lot of permutations” in state-mandated guidelines.

Aix began offering a streamlined menu that swapped out dishes such as bouillabaisse and Georgia white shrimp Provençal in favor of more take-out friendly pan-seared trout, house-made fettuccine with short rib and duck and pork belly ragout. The restaurant also offered an $80 family meal for four and pantry items.

Dinner service at Nick’s Westside will begin on Oct. 13 and will be available 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

For the time being, seating is available in the sunroom and on the patio, and Nick’s Westside will also offer takeout. Guests will be required to wear masks when not seated.

956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 770-838-3501.

