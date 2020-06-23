Zinburger closes all metro Atlanta locations

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the restaurant industry and we are unable to reopen your local Zinburger,” wrote Barbrick. Those 15 restaurants include two in metro Atlanta located at Buckhead’s Lenox Mall, at 3393 Peachtree Rd NE #3065A, and in Dunwoody, at 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE.

When Gov. Brian Kemp mandated restaurant closings back in early April, both locations were closed temporarily. Food and supplies from the 15 closed locations were donated to local food banks, according to What Now Atlanta.