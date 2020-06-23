Zinburger closes all metro Atlanta locations

Zinburger, a national wine and burger chain, will not be reopening its two metro Atlanta locations that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Rick Barbrick, president and Co-CEO of Zinburger, announced in an email that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chain would be shuttering 15 locations, according to What Now Atlanta.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the restaurant industry and we are unable to reopen your local Zinburger,” wrote Barbrick. Those 15 restaurants include two in metro Atlanta located at Buckhead’s Lenox Mall, at 3393 Peachtree Rd NE #3065A, and in Dunwoody, at 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE.
When Gov. Brian Kemp mandated restaurant closings back in early April, both locations were closed temporarily. Food and supplies from the 15 closed locations were donated to local food banks, according to What Now Atlanta.
» RELATED: A running list of Atlanta restaurants that have permanently closed amid coronavirus pandemic
Numerous restaurants across metro Atlanta have had to close their doors due to the pandemic and its subsequent economic impact. You can read the full list of restaurants that have permanently shuttered here.