1. Miami, 70 points, one match remaining.

2. Columbus, 60 points, two matches remaining

3. Cincinnati, 56 points, one match remaining.

Seeds four and five, five and six, and six and seven* are still in play:

4. Orlando, 52 points, one match remaining against Atlanta United.

5. NYCFC, 50 points, one match remaining at Montreal.

6. Charlotte, 48 points, one match remaining at D.C. United.

7. Red Bulls, 47 points, one match remaining against Columbus.

*Red Bulls will lose the first tiebreaker (wins) if it finishes tied with NYCFC.

Seeds eight and nine, the last two in the playoffs, are still in play, which is where Atlanta United’s path starts.

8. D.C. United, 40 points, one match remaining against Charlotte.

9. Montreal, 40 points, one match remaining against NYCFC.

10. Toronto, 37 points, no matches remaining.

11. Philadelphia, 37 points, one match remaining against Cincinnati.

12. Atlanta United, 37 points, one match remaining at Orlando.

The scenarios

All scenarios for Atlanta United making it to the playoffs start with it defeating Orlando on Oct. 19. Atlanta United can’t advance if it doesn’t win.

If Atlanta United wins, other results also need to go its way.

If Atlanta United wins AND D.C. United and Montreal lose AND Philadelphia draws or loses, Atlanta United will finish eighth. The eighth seed will host the one-game wildcard match. The winner will advance to a best-of-three series against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

If Atlanta United wins AND D.C. United and Montreal lose AND Philadelphia wins, Atlanta United will finish ninth and will go to Philadelphia for the wildcard match. The winner will advance to a best-of-three series against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

What is the likelihood of these scenarios?

Atlanta United defeated Orlando 2-0 on March 17. Orlando has won three consecutive and six of seven. It needs at least a point, or for NYCFC to lose, to stay in fourth and keep homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

D.C. United lost to Charlotte 1-0 on June 15. D.C. United has won its past two matches and is unbeaten in its past three. Charlotte has won its past two matches and is unbeaten in its past four. D.C. United is 4-7-5 at home. Charlotte is 4-8-4 on the road.

Montreal lost at NYCFC 2-0 on July 3. Montreal has won three of its past four and four of six. NYCFC has won its past three. Montreal is 7-4-5 at home. NYCFC is 4-7-5 on the road.

Philadelphia lost at Cincinnati 4-3 on June 19. Philadelphia is winless in its past three. Cincinnati is locked into the third seed. Philadelphia is 4-7-5 at home. Cincinnati is 10-4-2 on the road.

