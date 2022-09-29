Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum film ‘Project Artemis’ to start shooting in October for Apple TV+

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are starring in a big-budget movie “Project Artemis” for Apple TV+ that is scheduled to start production next month in metro Atlanta.
According to ProductionList.com, the film is set to begin production Oct. 28.
Deadline.com said film’s plot has been kept under wraps beyond the fact it’s about the space race set in the 1960s.
The website said Apple acquired the rights to the film for up to $100 million when it hit the market this past spring.
Tatum has previously shot “Magic Mike XXL” in Georgia. Johansson in 2019 shot part of “Black Widow” in the state.
Jason Bateman, a producer and star of Netflix’s “Ozark” in metro Atlanta for several years, was originally set to direct but left over creative differences. Greg Berlanti, who has produced “Stargirl” and “Doom Patrol” in Atlanta, took over. Chris Evans was going to be the male co-lead but he had scheduling conflicts and is now shooting “Pain Hustlers” in Georgia and Florida.
