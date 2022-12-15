BreakingNews
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash
Tyler Perry tackles first historical drama with ‘Six Triple Eight’

Tyler Perry’s next Netflix movie will be his first drama based on an actual historical event.

Currently called “Six Triple Eight,” it will focus on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female troop in the World War II effort.

The battalion included 855 women whose job was to sort through a three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

According to a press release, “Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home.”

President Joe Biden awarded the women the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honor, on March 14.

Perry’s first three films on Netflix were “A Fall From Grace,” “A Madea Homecoming,” which was in the Top 10 in 43 countries, and the recent historical drama A Jazzman’s Blues,” which was in the Top 10 in 55 countries.

Perry also recently signed a four-movie deal with Amazon, but it is not exclusive.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
