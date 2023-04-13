Jamie Foxx hospitalized in Atlanta for unspecified medical condition

Jamie Foxx, shooting a film in Atlanta, landed in a local hospital this week, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx.
She posted on Instagram late Wednesday evening that her father experienced “a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
She didn’t provide any more details on what the medical complication is.
Foxx has been in Atlanta shooting a new Netflix film “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz, who Foxx convinced to come out of retirement for the project. She hasn’t been in a movie in almost a decade. Glenn Close is also in the film.
In 2021, Foxx shot the Netflix horror comedy “Day Shift” in Atlanta with Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.
