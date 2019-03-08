Food & Dining

Support women during Women’s History Month and beyond with this list some of the women-owned restaurants, and culinary and beverage businesses throughout metro Atlanta.

Editor’s note: If there is a women-owned restaurant or food business in metro Atlanta missing from this list, please let us know by sending an email to yzusel@ajc.com.

Restaurants and grocers

26 Thai. Multiple locations in metro Atlanta. 26thai.com

The Albert. 918 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-4990, thealbertatlanta.com

Amore e Amore. 467 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com

Arepa Mia. 10 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, 404-600-3509. arepamiaatlanta.com

The Ashford. 1418 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. 404-254-5277, theashfordatl.com

Atrium. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Aziza. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com

Bacchanalia and Star Provisions. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia

Bad Gyal Vegan. 68 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Atlanta. 888-223-4925, badgyalvegan.com

Bar Vegan. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. sluttyveganatl.com

Bask Steakhouse. 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell. 770-693-1024, basksteak.com

Bellina Alimentari. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-330-9933, bellina-alimentari.com

Bella Cucina. 262 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta. 678-539-8400, bellacucina.com

Belle & Lily’s. 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta; 470-294-2900, belleandlilys.com

Bennett’s Market. 891 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-849-8467, bennettsmarket.com

Birdcage. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-996-0605, birdcageatl.com.

Birrieria Landeros. 2400 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-373-3657, birria.ga

Blu Cantina. Locations in Atlanta and East Point. 404-254-2151, blucantina.com

Bomb Biscuit Co. 668 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-949-9439, bombbiscuitatl.com

Busy Bee Cafe. 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-525-9212, thebusybeecafe.com

Buttermilk Kitchen. 4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3274, buttermilkkitchen.com

Cafe Sunflower. 2140 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, 404-352-8859. cafesunflower.com

Carmel. 3009 Bolling Way, Atlanta. 470-355-7245, carmelatl.com.

Casa Nuova. 5670 Atlanta Hwy A1, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com

Chai Yo Modern Thai. 3050 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-464-7980, chaiyoatl.com

Chi Chi Vegan Tacos. 1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. chichivegan.com

The Daily. Multiple locations. shopthedaily.com/atlanta

The Daily Chew. 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-600-4155, dailychewatl.com

Daiquiriville. 50 Upper Alabama St SW, Atlanta. 770-572-9571. instagram.com/daiquiriville

Debbie’s Delights. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 314-330-2672, eatdebbiesdelights.com

Delilah’s Everyday Soul. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta and 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. 470-827-4567, delilahseverydaysoul.com

Eight Sushi Lounge. 930 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-796-8888, eightsushiatl.com

El Valle Kitchen. 800 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-900-0831, valleatl.com

Emerald City Bagels. 1257 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-343-3758, emeraldcitybagels.com

Esco Restaurant & Tapas. Locations in Castleberry Hill, Austell and Morrow. escobaratlanta.com

Falafel Nation. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-355-9951, aziza-restaurant.com/falafel-nation

Firepit Pizza Tavern. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-495-4777, firepitatl.com

Fred’s Meat and Breads. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. fredsmeatandbread.com

Frost Bistro. 281 Peters St. SW, Atlanta. 404-963-5495, frostbistro.com

The General Muir. Locations at Emory Point and Sandy Springs. 678-927-9131, thegeneralmuir.com

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and food truck. Locations in Cascade Heights and Fayetteville. gochasbreakfastbar.com

Gocha’s Tapas Bar. 5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta. 404-600-5540, gochastapasbar.com

Gracious Plenty. 1164 Canton St., Roswell. 678-878-3105, graciousplentybb.com

Hen Mother Cookhouse. 11705 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-417-8404, henmothercookhouse.com

Herban Fix. 565 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-8787, herbanfix.com

Hippin Hops. 1308 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-713-2739. hippinhopsbrewery.com

Kathleen’s Catch. Multiple locations. kathleenscatch.com

JenChan’s Restaurant and Market. 186 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-9843, jenchans.com

Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. 3725 Main St., College Park. 404-748-4244, johnnyschickenandwaffles.com

J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen. 558 Main St. NE, Atlanta. jouvertcaribbeankitchenandbar.net

Ju-C Bar. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-5593, ju-cbar.com/

Junior’s Pizza. 77 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-7147, juniorspizzaatl.com

Kamayan ATL. 5150 Buford Hwy NW, Doraville. 678-231-2122, kamayanatl.com

Kindred. 2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-330-8336, kindreddecatur.com

La Bodega. 680 Murphy Ave., Atlanta. 404-809-4158, labodegaatl.com

La Calavera Pizza. 1696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com

La Chiquiada. 110 W. Trinity Place, Decatur. 404-549-2018, lachiquiada.com

La Panarda. 2317 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1342, lapanardaatl.com

La Semilla. 780 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen

Le Bon Nosh. 65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com

Leftie Lee’s. 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. instagram.com/leftielees.

Lobster Banh Mi. 57 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta, 404-996-3838 and 3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, 770-910-7175, lobsterbanhmi.com

LottaFrutta. 590 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-588-0857, lottafrutta.com

Mama Jane Seafood. 1996 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. 404-963-2660, mamajaneseafood.com

Mobay Spice. 2957 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-941-7028, mobayspice.com

Monkey 68. 1073 Green St., Roswell. 770-587-3277, monkey68atl.com

MSR My Sister’s Room. 1104 Cresecent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-4585, mysistersroom.com.

Nakato Japanese Restaurant. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582. nakatorestaurant.com/

Nan Thai. 1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-870-9933, nanfinedining.com.

Nouveau Bar & Grill. Locations in College Park and Jonesboro. nouveaubar.com

Old Lady Gang. Locations in Castleberry Hill, Camp Creek and State Farm Arena. oldladygang.com

One Luv Cafe. 2012 Hollywood Road NW, Atlanta. 770-944-7777, oneluvcafeatl.net

Oreatha’s at the Point. 2287 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta. 404-228-4851, oreathasatthepoint.com

Paige’s Bistro. 2523 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Austell. paigesbistro.com

Platez Southern Kitchen and Cocktails. 130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-458-3894, platezsouthernkitchencocktails.com

Pretty Little Tacos. Multiple locations. prettylittletacos.com

The Roof at Ponce City Market. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecityroof.com.

Rooftop LOA. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-922-3700, rooftoploa.com.

Sistahritas. 1066 Fayetteville Road, Atlanta. 404-386-8670, allmylinks.com/Sistahritas

Slutty Vegan. Multiple locations. sluttyveganatl.com

Snackboxe Bistro. Locations in Doraville and Duluth. snackboxebistro.com

Snap Thai Fish House. 3699 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-999-9995, .snapthaiatl.com

Souper Jenny. Multiple locations. souperjennyatl.com

Sunnyside Pizzeria. 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-343-0585, sunnysidepizzeria.com

Sweet Hut. Multiple locations. sweethutbakery.com

T’s Brunch Bar. 921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2151, tsbrunchbaratl.com.

Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta and 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. bhojanic.com/tandoori-pizza-and-wings

Tassili’s Raw Reality. 1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com

Toscano Ristorante Italiano. 232 19th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-5394, toscanoatlanta.com

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft. 1745 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-539-6181, tuktukatl.com.

Tum Pok Pok. 5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee. 770-457-7161, tumpokpok.com

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com

TydeTate Kitchen. 229 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta and1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-327-4978, tydetatekitchen.com

Vanilla Cafe e Gelato. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-485-5474, vanillacafegelato.com.

Vietvana. Multiple locations. vietvana.com

W.H. Stiles Fish Camp. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-235-3929, starprovisions.com/whstilesfish-camp

Wahoo! Grill. 1042 W. College Ave. Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

West Egg. 1100 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-872-3973, westeggcafe.com

Woo Nam Jeong Stone Bowl House. 5953 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta. 678-530-0844, facebook.com/Stone-Bowl-House-Woo-Nam-Jeong-126473333883

Yalla. 99 Krog St., Atlanta. yallaatl.com

Zaddy’s. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. eatzaddys.com

Ziba’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. 560 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-622-4440. zibasbistro-gp.com

Bakeries, desserts and sweets

Bakey Bakes. bakeybakes.com

Batter Cookie Dough. battercookiedough.com

Butter and Cream. Locations in Norcross and Decatur. butterandcream.com

Cacao Atlanta Chocolate. cacaoatlanta.com

Cake Hag. 678-760-6300, cakehag.com

Cakes by Darcy. 625 W. Crossville Road #130, Roswell. 770-993-2253, cakesbydarcy.com.

Camicakes. Multiple locations. camicakes.com

Cereal Lab. 335 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-779-8002, thecereallab.com

Cereal N Cream. 415 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. cerealncream.com

Colette Bread & Bakeshop. 636 North Highland Ave., Atlanta. coletteatl.com

Cremalosa. 2657 E. College Ave., Decatur. 404-578-2739, cremalosa.com

Donut Dollies. Multiple locations. doughnutdollies.com

Endulge Cupcake Boutique. 749 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-996-6995, endulgecupcakes.com

Five Daughters Bakery. Locations at Ponce City Market and West Midtown. 404-963-1922, fivedaughtersbakery.com

Food Terminal. Multiple locations. foodterminal.com

French Broad Chocolates. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 678-879-5355, frenchbroadchocolates.com

A Haute Cookie. 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-355-8844, ahautecookie.com

Hell Yeah Gluten Free. 900 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta and 308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. hellyeahglutenfree.com

Honeysuckle Gelato. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7825, honeysucklegelato.com

JARDI Chocolates. 3400 W. Hospital Ave., Chamblee. 470-240-8353, jardichocolates.com.

Kupcakerie. Locations in Grant Park and East Point. 404-975-3751, kupcakerie.com

Little Tart Bakeshop. Multiple locations. littletartatl.com

Ms. D’s Praline’s. 209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-256-7164, municipalmarketatl.com/merchants/miss-ds-pralines

Munster Cravings. Locations in Atlanta and Tucker. munstercravingsatl.com

My Fair Sweets. 110 North Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 678-974-8169, myfairsweets.com.

Peach Cobbler Factory. 171 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-2544, peachcobblerfactory.com/locations/245-atlanta-ga

The Rolling Pin Cookie Company. therollingpincookiecompany.com

Saint Germain. Multiple locations. 470-823-4141, facebook.com/saintgermainfrenchbakery

Smallcakes Cupcakery (Druid Hills location). 2566 Briarcliff Road NE #103, Atlanta. 404-621-9634, smallcakesdruidhills.com.

Sweet Cheats. 692 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-590-6086, sweetcheatsatlanta.com

TGM Bread. 1540 Avenue Pl, Atlanta. 404-941-9751, thegeneralmuir.com/bread

Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate. 99 Krog St., Atlanta. 404-604-9642, xocolatlchocolate.com

Coffee/Tea

Ash Coffee. 1189 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/ashcoffeeatl.

Chattahoochee Coffee Company. Locations in Atlanta and Smyrna. 770-955-0788. chattahoocheecoffee.com

The Dirty Tea. 1056 St. Charles Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9736, thedirtytea.com

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party. 1645 McClendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-474-1402, drbombays.com

The Ginger Room. 61 Roswell Road, Alpharetta. 678-399-9964,the-gingerroom.com.

Grant Park Coffeehouse. 337 Georgia Ave. SE and 8 Park Place NE, Atlanta. 404-856-0433, grantparkcoffeehouse.com

Jayida Che Tea. Multiple locations in Atlanta, jayidache.com/

Just Add Honey. 684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, 404-850-6510. justaddhoney.net

My Coffee Shop. 2462 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-377-2227, mycoffeeshopelake.com

Portrait Coffee. 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. portrait.coffee

Press & Grind. 992 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-447-5651.

Catering

Chef India and Co. 678-310-9281, chefindia.co

Party Execs (weddings, catering). Event inquiries: 404-963-5924, partyexecs.com.

Three Sisters Catering. 404-488-4565, threesisterscatering.com

Beverages

3 Parks Wine. 451 Bill Kennedy Way and 405 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta. 678-349-7070, 3parkswine.com

18.21 Bitters. 912-220-1878, 1821bitters.com.

Ancestral Bottle Shop. 950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. ancestralbottleshop.com

Beer Girl. 587 N. Central Ave., Hapeville. 404-425-9657, beergirlatl.com

Cultured South and Golda Kombucha. 1038 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-549-8314, culturedsouth.com

Elsewhere Brewing. 1039 Grant St. SE and 950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 770-727-0009, elsewherebrewing.com

Eventide Brewing. 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4543, eventidebrewing.com

Perrine’s Wine Shop. 1168 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-254-5077, perrineswine.com

Red’s Beer Garden. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, https://www.redsbeergarden.com/

Round Trip Brewing. 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1252, roundtripbrewing.com

Treehorn Cider. 1395 S. Marietta Pwky, Marietta. 678-503-5000, treehorncider.com

UrbanTree Cidery. 1465 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-855-5546, urbantreecidery.com

Food products and services, pop-ups, events, food trucks, ghost kitchens and food tours

Anna and Cali’s Cafe Food Truck. instagram.com/annaandicaliscafefoodtruck

ATL Seafood. atlseafood.com

Auntie Vee’s. 12890 Alpharetta Hwy, Milton. 470-990-2709, auntievees.com

Ba + Me. instagram.com/bamepopup

Banner Butter (small batch, local butter). To find products around town or order, call or visit 404-500-6738, bannerbutter.com

Barlow’s Foods. barlowsfoods.com

Beautiful Briny Sea (handmade salts and sugars). To find products around town or order, visit beautifulbrinysea.com

Calaveritas. calaveritasvegancuisine.com

Cafe Claudia. instagram.com/cafeclaudia.atl

Casseroles (takeout/catering). 1393 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-3260, casserolesatlanta.com

Chow Club Atlanta. chowclubatlanta.com

Coffyn Pies. instagram.com/coffynpyes

Food Tours Atlanta. foodtoursatlanta.com

Four-Legged Foodie. fourleggedfoodie.com

Ganji. instagram.com/ganji.atl/

Garnish and Gather (organic meal kit delivery). 1123 Zonolite Road NE #11, Atlanta. 678-701-8030, garnishandgather.com

Gourmet Street Foods. instagram.com/gourmet_street_foods

Herbs & Kettles. herbsandkettles.com

Knead to Savor. .kneadtosavor.com

Pepper’s Hot Dogs. peppershotdogs.com

So So Fed. sosofed.com

Soupbelly. instagram.com/soupbelly_atl

Suga’s Pimento Cheese. sugasfood.com

Sugar Loaf. sugarloafatl.com

Three Lolas Bake Shop. threelolasbakeshop.com

