Support women during Women’s History Month and beyond with this list some of the women-owned restaurants, and culinary and beverage businesses throughout metro Atlanta.
Editor’s note: If there is a women-owned restaurant or food business in metro Atlanta missing from this list, please let us know by sending an email to yzusel@ajc.com.
Restaurants and grocers
26 Thai. Multiple locations in metro Atlanta. 26thai.com
The Albert. 918 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-4990, thealbertatlanta.com
Amore e Amore. 467 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com
Arepa Mia. 10 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, 404-600-3509. arepamiaatlanta.com
The Ashford. 1418 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. 404-254-5277, theashfordatl.com
Atrium. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com
Aziza. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com
Bacchanalia and Star Provisions. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia
Bad Gyal Vegan. 68 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Atlanta. 888-223-4925, badgyalvegan.com
Bar Vegan. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. sluttyveganatl.com
Bask Steakhouse. 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell. 770-693-1024, basksteak.com
Bellina Alimentari. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-330-9933, bellina-alimentari.com
Bella Cucina. 262 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta. 678-539-8400, bellacucina.com
Belle & Lily’s. 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta; 470-294-2900, belleandlilys.com
Credit: Tyson A. Horne
Credit: Tyson A. Horne
Bennett’s Market. 891 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-849-8467, bennettsmarket.com
Birdcage. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-996-0605, birdcageatl.com.
Birrieria Landeros. 2400 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-373-3657, birria.ga
Blu Cantina. Locations in Atlanta and East Point. 404-254-2151, blucantina.com
Bomb Biscuit Co. 668 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-949-9439, bombbiscuitatl.com
Busy Bee Cafe. 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-525-9212, thebusybeecafe.com
Buttermilk Kitchen. 4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3274, buttermilkkitchen.com
Cafe Sunflower. 2140 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, 404-352-8859. cafesunflower.com
Carmel. 3009 Bolling Way, Atlanta. 470-355-7245, carmelatl.com.
Casa Nuova. 5670 Atlanta Hwy A1, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com
Chai Yo Modern Thai. 3050 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-464-7980, chaiyoatl.com
Chi Chi Vegan Tacos. 1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. chichivegan.com
The Daily. Multiple locations. shopthedaily.com/atlanta
The Daily Chew. 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-600-4155, dailychewatl.com
Daiquiriville. 50 Upper Alabama St SW, Atlanta. 770-572-9571. instagram.com/daiquiriville
Debbie’s Delights. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 314-330-2672, eatdebbiesdelights.com
Delilah’s Everyday Soul. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta and 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. 470-827-4567, delilahseverydaysoul.com
Eight Sushi Lounge. 930 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-796-8888, eightsushiatl.com
El Valle Kitchen. 800 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-900-0831, valleatl.com
Emerald City Bagels. 1257 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-343-3758, emeraldcitybagels.com
Esco Restaurant & Tapas. Locations in Castleberry Hill, Austell and Morrow. escobaratlanta.com
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
Falafel Nation. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-355-9951, aziza-restaurant.com/falafel-nation
Firepit Pizza Tavern. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-495-4777, firepitatl.com
Fred’s Meat and Breads. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. fredsmeatandbread.com
Frost Bistro. 281 Peters St. SW, Atlanta. 404-963-5495, frostbistro.com
The General Muir. Locations at Emory Point and Sandy Springs. 678-927-9131, thegeneralmuir.com
Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and food truck. Locations in Cascade Heights and Fayetteville. gochasbreakfastbar.com
Gocha’s Tapas Bar. 5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta. 404-600-5540, gochastapasbar.com
Gracious Plenty. 1164 Canton St., Roswell. 678-878-3105, graciousplentybb.com
Hen Mother Cookhouse. 11705 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-417-8404, henmothercookhouse.com
Herban Fix. 565 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-8787, herbanfix.com
Hippin Hops. 1308 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-713-2739. hippinhopsbrewery.com
Kathleen’s Catch. Multiple locations. kathleenscatch.com
JenChan’s Restaurant and Market. 186 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-9843, jenchans.com
Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. 3725 Main St., College Park. 404-748-4244, johnnyschickenandwaffles.com
J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen. 558 Main St. NE, Atlanta. jouvertcaribbeankitchenandbar.net
Ju-C Bar. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-5593, ju-cbar.com/
Junior’s Pizza. 77 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-7147, juniorspizzaatl.com
Kamayan ATL. 5150 Buford Hwy NW, Doraville. 678-231-2122, kamayanatl.com
Kindred. 2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-330-8336, kindreddecatur.com
La Bodega. 680 Murphy Ave., Atlanta. 404-809-4158, labodegaatl.com
La Calavera Pizza. 1696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com
La Chiquiada. 110 W. Trinity Place, Decatur. 404-549-2018, lachiquiada.com
La Panarda. 2317 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1342, lapanardaatl.com
La Semilla. 780 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen
Le Bon Nosh. 65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com
Leftie Lee’s. 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. instagram.com/leftielees.
Lobster Banh Mi. 57 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta, 404-996-3838 and 3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, 770-910-7175, lobsterbanhmi.com
LottaFrutta. 590 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-588-0857, lottafrutta.com
Mama Jane Seafood. 1996 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. 404-963-2660, mamajaneseafood.com
Mobay Spice. 2957 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-941-7028, mobayspice.com
Monkey 68. 1073 Green St., Roswell. 770-587-3277, monkey68atl.com
MSR My Sister’s Room. 1104 Cresecent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-4585, mysistersroom.com.
Credit: © Bryant Upchurch - 2008
Credit: © Bryant Upchurch - 2008
Nakato Japanese Restaurant. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582. nakatorestaurant.com/
Nan Thai. 1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-870-9933, nanfinedining.com.
Nouveau Bar & Grill. Locations in College Park and Jonesboro. nouveaubar.com
Old Lady Gang. Locations in Castleberry Hill, Camp Creek and State Farm Arena. oldladygang.com
One Luv Cafe. 2012 Hollywood Road NW, Atlanta. 770-944-7777, oneluvcafeatl.net
Oreatha’s at the Point. 2287 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta. 404-228-4851, oreathasatthepoint.com
Paige’s Bistro. 2523 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Austell. paigesbistro.com
Platez Southern Kitchen and Cocktails. 130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-458-3894, platezsouthernkitchencocktails.com
Pretty Little Tacos. Multiple locations. prettylittletacos.com
The Roof at Ponce City Market. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecityroof.com.
Rooftop LOA. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-922-3700, rooftoploa.com.
Sistahritas. 1066 Fayetteville Road, Atlanta. 404-386-8670, allmylinks.com/Sistahritas
Slutty Vegan. Multiple locations. sluttyveganatl.com
Snackboxe Bistro. Locations in Doraville and Duluth. snackboxebistro.com
Snap Thai Fish House. 3699 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-999-9995, .snapthaiatl.com
Souper Jenny. Multiple locations. souperjennyatl.com
Sunnyside Pizzeria. 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-343-0585, sunnysidepizzeria.com
Sweet Hut. Multiple locations. sweethutbakery.com
T’s Brunch Bar. 921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2151, tsbrunchbaratl.com.
Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta and 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Dunwoody. bhojanic.com/tandoori-pizza-and-wings
Tassili’s Raw Reality. 1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com
Toscano Ristorante Italiano. 232 19th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-5394, toscanoatlanta.com
Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft. 1745 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-539-6181, tuktukatl.com.
Tum Pok Pok. 5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee. 770-457-7161, tumpokpok.com
Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com
TydeTate Kitchen. 229 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta and1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-327-4978, tydetatekitchen.com
Vanilla Cafe e Gelato. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-485-5474, vanillacafegelato.com.
Vietvana. Multiple locations. vietvana.com
W.H. Stiles Fish Camp. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-235-3929, starprovisions.com/whstilesfish-camp
Wahoo! Grill. 1042 W. College Ave. Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com
West Egg. 1100 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-872-3973, westeggcafe.com
Woo Nam Jeong Stone Bowl House. 5953 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta. 678-530-0844, facebook.com/Stone-Bowl-House-Woo-Nam-Jeong-126473333883
Yalla. 99 Krog St., Atlanta. yallaatl.com
Zaddy’s. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. eatzaddys.com
Ziba’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. 560 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-622-4440. zibasbistro-gp.com
Bakeries, desserts and sweets
Bakey Bakes. bakeybakes.com
Batter Cookie Dough. battercookiedough.com
Butter and Cream. Locations in Norcross and Decatur. butterandcream.com
Cacao Atlanta Chocolate. cacaoatlanta.com
Cake Hag. 678-760-6300, cakehag.com
Cakes by Darcy. 625 W. Crossville Road #130, Roswell. 770-993-2253, cakesbydarcy.com.
Camicakes. Multiple locations. camicakes.com
Cereal Lab. 335 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-779-8002, thecereallab.com
Cereal N Cream. 415 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. cerealncream.com
Colette Bread & Bakeshop. 636 North Highland Ave., Atlanta. coletteatl.com
Cremalosa. 2657 E. College Ave., Decatur. 404-578-2739, cremalosa.com
Donut Dollies. Multiple locations. doughnutdollies.com
Endulge Cupcake Boutique. 749 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-996-6995, endulgecupcakes.com
Five Daughters Bakery. Locations at Ponce City Market and West Midtown. 404-963-1922, fivedaughtersbakery.com
Food Terminal. Multiple locations. foodterminal.com
French Broad Chocolates. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 678-879-5355, frenchbroadchocolates.com
A Haute Cookie. 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-355-8844, ahautecookie.com
Hell Yeah Gluten Free. 900 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta and 308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. hellyeahglutenfree.com
Honeysuckle Gelato. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7825, honeysucklegelato.com
JARDI Chocolates. 3400 W. Hospital Ave., Chamblee. 470-240-8353, jardichocolates.com.
Kupcakerie. Locations in Grant Park and East Point. 404-975-3751, kupcakerie.com
Little Tart Bakeshop. Multiple locations. littletartatl.com
Ms. D’s Praline’s. 209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-256-7164, municipalmarketatl.com/merchants/miss-ds-pralines
Munster Cravings. Locations in Atlanta and Tucker. munstercravingsatl.com
My Fair Sweets. 110 North Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 678-974-8169, myfairsweets.com.
Peach Cobbler Factory. 171 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-549-2544, peachcobblerfactory.com/locations/245-atlanta-ga
The Rolling Pin Cookie Company. therollingpincookiecompany.com
Saint Germain. Multiple locations. 470-823-4141, facebook.com/saintgermainfrenchbakery
Smallcakes Cupcakery (Druid Hills location). 2566 Briarcliff Road NE #103, Atlanta. 404-621-9634, smallcakesdruidhills.com.
Sweet Cheats. 692 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-590-6086, sweetcheatsatlanta.com
TGM Bread. 1540 Avenue Pl, Atlanta. 404-941-9751, thegeneralmuir.com/bread
Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate. 99 Krog St., Atlanta. 404-604-9642, xocolatlchocolate.com
Coffee/Tea
Ash Coffee. 1189 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/ashcoffeeatl.
Chattahoochee Coffee Company. Locations in Atlanta and Smyrna. 770-955-0788. chattahoocheecoffee.com
The Dirty Tea. 1056 St. Charles Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9736, thedirtytea.com
Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party. 1645 McClendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-474-1402, drbombays.com
The Ginger Room. 61 Roswell Road, Alpharetta. 678-399-9964,the-gingerroom.com.
Grant Park Coffeehouse. 337 Georgia Ave. SE and 8 Park Place NE, Atlanta. 404-856-0433, grantparkcoffeehouse.com
Jayida Che Tea. Multiple locations in Atlanta, jayidache.com/
Just Add Honey. 684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, 404-850-6510. justaddhoney.net
My Coffee Shop. 2462 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-377-2227, mycoffeeshopelake.com
Portrait Coffee. 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. portrait.coffee
Press & Grind. 992 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-447-5651.
Catering
Chef India and Co. 678-310-9281, chefindia.co
Party Execs (weddings, catering). Event inquiries: 404-963-5924, partyexecs.com.
Three Sisters Catering. 404-488-4565, threesisterscatering.com
Beverages
3 Parks Wine. 451 Bill Kennedy Way and 405 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta. 678-349-7070, 3parkswine.com
18.21 Bitters. 912-220-1878, 1821bitters.com.
Ancestral Bottle Shop. 950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. ancestralbottleshop.com
Beer Girl. 587 N. Central Ave., Hapeville. 404-425-9657, beergirlatl.com
Cultured South and Golda Kombucha. 1038 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-549-8314, culturedsouth.com
Elsewhere Brewing. 1039 Grant St. SE and 950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 770-727-0009, elsewherebrewing.com
Eventide Brewing. 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4543, eventidebrewing.com
Perrine’s Wine Shop. 1168 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-254-5077, perrineswine.com
Red’s Beer Garden. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, https://www.redsbeergarden.com/
Round Trip Brewing. 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1252, roundtripbrewing.com
Treehorn Cider. 1395 S. Marietta Pwky, Marietta. 678-503-5000, treehorncider.com
UrbanTree Cidery. 1465 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-855-5546, urbantreecidery.com
Credit: Yvonne Zusel
Credit: Yvonne Zusel
Food products and services, pop-ups, events, food trucks, ghost kitchens and food tours
Anna and Cali’s Cafe Food Truck. instagram.com/annaandicaliscafefoodtruck
Auntie Vee’s. 12890 Alpharetta Hwy, Milton. 470-990-2709, auntievees.com
Ba + Me. instagram.com/bamepopup
Banner Butter (small batch, local butter). To find products around town or order, call or visit 404-500-6738, bannerbutter.com
Barlow’s Foods. barlowsfoods.com
Beautiful Briny Sea (handmade salts and sugars). To find products around town or order, visit beautifulbrinysea.com
Calaveritas. calaveritasvegancuisine.com
Cafe Claudia. instagram.com/cafeclaudia.atl
Casseroles (takeout/catering). 1393 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-3260, casserolesatlanta.com
Chow Club Atlanta. chowclubatlanta.com
Coffyn Pies. instagram.com/coffynpyes
Food Tours Atlanta. foodtoursatlanta.com
Four-Legged Foodie. fourleggedfoodie.com
Ganji. instagram.com/ganji.atl/
Garnish and Gather (organic meal kit delivery). 1123 Zonolite Road NE #11, Atlanta. 678-701-8030, garnishandgather.com
Gourmet Street Foods. instagram.com/gourmet_street_foods
Herbs & Kettles. herbsandkettles.com
Knead to Savor. .kneadtosavor.com
Pepper’s Hot Dogs. peppershotdogs.com
Soupbelly. instagram.com/soupbelly_atl
Suga’s Pimento Cheese. sugasfood.com
Three Lolas Bake Shop. threelolasbakeshop.com
RELATED:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office