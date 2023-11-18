Boys Football Roundup – November 17, 2023

The Hornets opened a modest 7-0 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

Adel Cook darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets and the Pirates each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Adel Cook faced off against Sylvester Worth County and Baxley Appling County took on Nahunta Brantley County on Nov. 3 at Baxley Appling County High School.

Atlanta Marist crushes Brunswick

Atlanta Marist dismissed Brunswick by a 41-14 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Marist a 7-0 lead over Brunswick.

The War Eagles fought to a 24-0 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Atlanta Marist thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Atlanta Marist faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Brunswick took on Springfield Effingham County on Nov. 3 at Springfield Effingham County High School.

Atlanta Woodward Academy narrowly defeats Warner Robins Houston County

Atlanta Woodward Academy knocked off Warner Robins Houston County 27-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 17.

The War Eagles fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Bears’ expense.

Atlanta Woodward Academy breathed fire to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Forest Park and Warner Robins Houston County took on Kathleen Veterans on Nov. 3 at Warner Robins Houston County High School.

Augusta Aquinas outlasts Montezuma Macon County to earn OT victory

Augusta Aquinas used overtime to slip past Montezuma Macon County 38-35 on Nov. 17 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Augusta Aquinas faced off against Warrenton Warren County.

Blackshear Pierce County tops Augusta Lucy C Laney

Blackshear Pierce County handled Augusta Lucy C Laney 35-14 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Blackshear Pierce County jumped in front of Augusta Lucy C Laney 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-8 at the intermission.

Blackshear Pierce County moved to a 21-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Augusta Lucy C Laney took on Augusta Glenn Hills on Nov. 3 at Augusta Glenn Hills High School.

Blakely Early County barely beats Twin City Emanuel County Institute

Blakely Early County posted a narrow 43-34 win over Twin City Emanuel County Institute in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Twin City Emanuel County Institute faced off against Mt Vernon Montgomery County.

Bogart North Oconee delivers statement win over Cedartown

It was a tough night for Cedartown which was overmatched by Bogart North Oconee in this 35-9 verdict.

Bogart North Oconee opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedartown through the first quarter.

The Titans’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Bogart North Oconee moved to a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Cedartown took on Tunnel Hill Northwest on Nov. 3 at Cedartown High School.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian defeats Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Atlanta Mt. Vernon from start to finish for a 72-41 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High on Nov. 17.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped in front of Atlanta Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a small 30-21 gap over the MVPS Mustangs at the intermission.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 44-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 28-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Atlanta Mt Vernon faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Social Circle and Atlanta Mt Vernon took on Alpharetta St Francis on Nov. 3 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

Bowdon exhales after close call with Greensboro Greene County

Bowdon finally found a way to top Greensboro Greene County 28-23 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 17.

The start wasn’t the problem for Greensboro Greene County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Bowdon through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers jumped a thin margin over the Red Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Greensboro Greene County enjoyed a 23-14 lead over Bowdon to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Red Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bowdon faced off against Carrollton Mt Zion and Greensboro Greene County took on Washington-Wilkes on Nov. 3 at Greensboro Greene County High School.

Buford pockets slim win over Norcross

Buford posted a narrow 28-25 win over Norcross on Nov. 17 in Georgia football.

Buford opened with a 14-7 advantage over Norcross through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Blue Devils fought to 14-10.

Buford thundered to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Recently on Nov. 3, Buford squared off with Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in a football game.

Carrollton overcomes Valdosta

Carrollton grabbed a 45-28 victory at the expense of Valdosta in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 10-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Carrollton pulled to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

Carrollton Central tacks win on Atlanta Lovett

Carrollton Central left no doubt on Friday, controlling Atlanta Lovett from start to finish for a 38-10 victory in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

Carrollton Central’s offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over Atlanta Lovett at halftime.

Carrollton Central pulled to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Carrollton Central held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Carrollton Central faced off against Ringgold Heritage and Atlanta Lovett took on Stockbridge Woodland on Nov. 3 at Stockbridge Woodland High School.

Cartersville thwarts Covington Eastside’s quest

Cartersville knocked off Covington Eastside 28-9 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Cartersville a 7-6 lead over Covington Eastside.

The Hurricanes fought to a 14-9 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Cartersville moved to a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Charlotte Providence Day claims tight victory against Rabun Gap

Charlotte Providence Day posted a narrow 34-27 win over Rabun Gap for a North Carolina high school football victory on Nov. 17.

The last time Charlotte Providence Day and Rabun Gap played in a 24-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 3, Rabun Gap squared off with Raleigh Ravenscroft in a football game.

Columbus Carver slips past Thomaston Upson-Lee

Columbus Carver finally found a way to top Thomaston Upson-Lee 8-7 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Thomaston Upson-Lee moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Carver at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 8-0 fourth quarter to trip the Knights.

The last time Columbus Carver and Thomaston Upson-Lee played in a 39-0 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

Commerce denies Trenton Dade County’s challenge

Commerce pushed past Trenton Dade County for a 34-14 win during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.

Commerce darted in front of Trenton Dade County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-14 edge.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County outlasts Watkinsville Oconee County in classic clash

Dahlonega Lumpkin County outlasted Watkinsville Oconee County 45-42 on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action. in an extra time thriller on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County darted in front of Watkinsville Oconee County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors jumped a narrow margin over the Indians as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Watkinsville Oconee County enjoyed a 28-21 lead over Dahlonega Lumpkin County to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Indians and the Warriors locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Watkinsville Oconee County locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Dahlonega Lumpkin County faced off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School.

Recently on Nov. 3, Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off with Oakwood West Hall in a football game.

Decatur Columbia holds off Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

Decatur Columbia posted a narrow 18-13 win over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur Columbia and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Decatur Columbia’s offense darted in front for a 12-6 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian at halftime.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian moved ahead of Decatur Columbia 13-12 to start the final quarter.

A 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled Decatur Columbia’s defeat of Kennesaw North Cobb Christian.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Decatur Columbia squared off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

Douglas Coffee defeats Gray Jones County

Douglas Coffee earned a convincing 45-14 win over Gray Jones County in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

Douglas Coffee darted in front of Gray Jones County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 17-7 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 24-14.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Douglas Coffee faced off against Waycross Ware County and Gray Jones County took on McDonough Union Grove on Nov. 3 at Gray Jones County High School.

Douglasville Douglas County dominates Canton Sequoyah in convincing showing

Douglasville Douglas County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Canton Sequoyah from start to finish for a 48-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Douglasville Douglas County High on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Douglasville Douglas County a 14-3 lead over Canton Sequoyah.

The Tigers registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Chiefs.

Douglasville Douglas County thundered to a 44-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Canton Sequoyah took on Woodstock on Nov. 3 at Woodstock High School.

Eatonton Gatewood overwhelms Martinez Augusta Prep

It was a tough night for Martinez Augusta Prep which was overmatched by Eatonton Gatewood in this 54-12 verdict.

Last season, Eatonton Gatewood and Martinez Augusta Prep squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Martinez Augusta Prep.

Trion falls to Elberton Elbert County in OT

Elberton Elbert County used overtime to slip past Trion 42-41 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Trion started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Elberton Elbert County at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs darted a narrow margin over the Blue Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Devils and the Bulldogs locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Elberton Elbert County got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Trion faced off against Rome Darlington.

Ellaville Schley County crushes Lincolnton Lincoln County

Ellaville Schley County controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-23 win against Lincolnton Lincoln County at Ellaville Schley County High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Ellaville Schley County faced off against Greenville and Lincolnton Lincoln County took on Hiawassee Towns County on Nov. 3 at Hiawassee Towns County High School.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove takes down Bremen

Ellenwood Cedar Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-13 win over Bremen in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

The last time Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Bremen played in a 48-7 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 3, Bremen squared off with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in a football game.

Dalton takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Fairburn Creekside

Fairburn Creekside trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 49-24 win over Dalton in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

Last season, Fairburn Creekside and Dalton faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Fairburn Creekside High School.

Recently on Nov. 3, Fairburn Creekside squared off with College Park Banneker in a football game.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill rallies to rock Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Fayetteville Starrs Mill rallied over Bloomingdale New Hampstead for an inspiring 45-27 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Recently on Nov. 3, Fayetteville Starrs Mill squared off with Fayetteville Whitewater in a football game.

Fitzgerald overcomes Columbus Spencer high school

Fitzgerald pushed past Columbus Spencer high school for a 37-20 win on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

Fitzgerald opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Spencer high school through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Owl.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 22-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Columbus Spencer High School faced off against Macon The Academy for Classical Education and Fitzgerald took on Nashville Berrien on Nov. 3 at Fitzgerald High School.

Forsyth Mary Persons delivers statement win over Cordele Crisp County

Forsyth Mary Persons handled Cordele Crisp County 42-20 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.

Tough to find an edge early, Forsyth Mary Persons and Cordele Crisp County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 35-20 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Forsyth Mary Persons faced off against Zebulon Pike County.

Gainesville darts by Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic

It was a tough night for Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic which was overmatched by Gainesville in this 35-12 verdict.

Gainesville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants’ offense darted in front for a 14-5 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Gainesville stormed to a 35-5 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Elephants chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Gainesville faced off against Hoschton Jackson County and Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic took on Marietta Lassiter on Nov. 3 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

Hahira Valwood darts by Americus Southland

Hahira Valwood left no doubt on Friday, controlling Americus Southland from start to finish for a 35-13 victory during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.

Recently on Nov. 3, Hahira Valwood squared off with Thomasville Brookwood School in a football game.

Hamilton Harris County dominates Statesboro in convincing showing

Hamilton Harris County rolled past Statesboro for a comfortable 42-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hamilton Harris County faced off against Peachtree City Mcintosh and Statesboro took on Savannah Jenkins on Nov. 3 at Statesboro High School.

Hogansville Callaway dominates Rome Model

Hogansville Callaway dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-19 win over Rome Model on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

Hogansville Callaway moved in front of Rome Model 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cavaliers opened an immense 35-6 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Hogansville Callaway thundered to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Homerville Clinch County dominates Donalsonville Seminole County

Homerville Clinch County recorded a big victory over Donalsonville Seminole County 35-6 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 14-0 lead over Donalsonville Seminole County.

The Panthers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Homerville Clinch County stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Nov. 3, Donalsonville Seminole County squared off with Colquitt Miller County in a football game.

Hoschton Mill Creek sets early tone to dominate Suwanee Peachtree Ridge

An early dose of momentum helped Hoschton Mill Creek to a 59-20 runaway past Suwanee Peachtree Ridge in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 14-0 lead over Suwanee Peachtree Ridge.

The Hawks registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Hoschton Mill Creek stormed to a 59-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Lawrenceville Mountain View and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge took on Duluth on Nov. 3 at Suwanee Peachtree Ridge High School.

Jefferson tacks win on Hiram

Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Hiram in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 17.

Jefferson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hiram through the first quarter.

The Hornets moved a tight margin over the Dragons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over Hiram.

The Dragons held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Kingsland Camden County allows no points against Powder Springs McEachern

Kingsland Camden County’s defense throttled Powder Springs McEachern, resulting in a 26-0 shutout at Powder Springs Mceachern High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Kingsland Camden County stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Powder Springs Hillgrove and Kingsland Camden County took on Valdosta Lowndes on Nov. 3 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.

Leesburg Lee County races in front to defeat Hampton Lovejoy

Leesburg Lee County controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 50-6 victory over Hampton Lovejoy at Leesburg Lee County High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

Leesburg Lee County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Hampton Lovejoy through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 36-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Leesburg Lee County jumped to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Tifton Tift County and Hampton Lovejoy took on Jonesboro on Nov. 3 at Jonesboro High School.

Loganville Grayson routs Dallas North Paulding

Loganville Grayson controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-18 win against Dallas North Paulding for a Georgia high school football victory at Loganville Grayson High on Nov. 17.

The Rams’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-11 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Marietta.

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian dominates Savannah Memorial Day

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian dismissed Savannah Memorial Day by a 49-8 count during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.

Lyons Toombs County posts win at Thomson’s expense

Lyons Toombs County knocked off Thomson 41-31 on Nov. 17 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Lyons Toombs County a 13-7 lead over Thomson.

Lyons Toombs County opened a modest 27-15 gap over Thomson at the intermission.

Lyons Toombs County jumped to a 41-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Thomson rallied with a 9-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, Lyons Toombs County prevailed.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Thomson faced off against Augusta Westside and Lyons Toombs County took on Vidalia on Nov. 3 at Vidalia High School.

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square posts win at Bethlehem Christian’s expense

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square knocked off Bethlehem Christian 34-20 on Nov. 17 in Georgia football.

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bethlehem Christian through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-20.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bethlehem Christian faced off against Monroe George Walton.

Marietta Walton bests Suwanee North Gwinnett

Marietta Walton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-19 win over Suwanee North Gwinnett in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Marietta Walton opened with a 14-3 advantage over Suwanee North Gwinnett through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-13.

Marietta Walton moved to a 34-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Marietta Walton faced off against Marietta Wheeler.

McRae Telfair County escapes close call with Portal

McRae Telfair County topped Portal 14-12 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 17.

McRae Telfair County moved in front of Portal 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers jumped a tight margin over the Trojans as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

McRae Telfair County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-12 lead over Portal.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Portal faced off against Millen Jenkins County and McRae Telfair County took on Soperton Treutlen on Nov. 3 at McRae Telfair County High School.

Milton prevails over Suwanee Collins Hill

Milton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Suwanee Collins Hill 42-21 Friday on Nov. 17 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Milton faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Suwanee Collins Hill took on Dacula on Nov. 3 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

Monroe Area secures a win over Ellijay Gilmer

Monroe Area grabbed a 42-24 victory at the expense of Ellijay Gilmer at Monroe Area High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Monroe Area faced off against Hartwell Hart County and Ellijay Gilmer took on Cleveland White County on Nov. 3 at Cleveland White County High School.

Norman Park Colquitt County’s speedy start jolts Atlanta Westlake

Norman Park Colquitt County controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 38-19 victory over Atlanta Westlake for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 17.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Richmond Hill and Atlanta Westlake took on Smyrna Campbell on Nov. 3 at Smyrna Campbell High School.

Ocilla Irwin County allows no points against Cochran Bleckley County

A suffocating defense helped Ocilla Irwin County handle Cochran Bleckley County 31-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 17.

Ocilla Irwin County darted in front of Cochran Bleckley County 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 12-0 lead over the Royals at the intermission.

Ocilla Irwin County breathed fire to a 25-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Alma Bacon County.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan holds off Toccoa Stephens County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan finally found a way to top Toccoa Stephens County 33-26 for a Georgia high school football victory at Toccoa Stephens County High on Nov. 17.

The start wasn’t the problem for Toccoa Stephens County, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Indians controlled the pace, taking an 18-13 lead into halftime.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-18 lead over Toccoa Stephens County.

The Wolves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Toccoa Stephens County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan played in a 51-14 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Dacula Hebron Christian and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Jasper Pickens County on Nov. 3 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

Pembroke Bryan County tacks win on Pelham

Pembroke Bryan County controlled the action to earn an impressive 34-8 win against Pelham in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Redskins opened a close 14-8 gap over the Hornets at halftime.

Pembroke Bryan County jumped to a 20-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Claxton and Pelham took on Quitman Brooks County on Nov. 3 at Pelham High School.

Perry carves slim margin over Bainbridge

Perry topped Bainbridge 7-3 in a tough tilt on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bainbridge faced off against Cairo and Perry took on Dexter West Laurens on Nov. 3 at Perry High School.

Quitman Brooks County overcomes deficit to defeat Dublin

Quitman Brooks County rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Dublin 22-7 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

Dublin started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Quitman Brooks County at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 12-7 lead over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.

Quitman Brooks County darted to a 15-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Quitman Brooks County faced off against Pelham and Dublin took on Swainsboro on Nov. 3 at Swainsboro High School.

Rockmart overwhelms Blairsville Union County

Rockmart dominated Blairsville Union County 56-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Rockmart roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Rockmart faced off against Chatsworth North Murray.

Rome crushes Fairburn Langston Hughes

It was a tough night for Fairburn Langston Hughes which was overmatched by Rome in this 42-14 verdict.

Rome jumped in front of Fairburn Langston Hughes 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers trimmed the margin to make it 28-7 at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Rome faced off against Woodstock Etowah and Fairburn Langston Hughes took on Dallas Paulding County on Nov. 3 at Dallas Paulding County High School.

Rome Unity Christian comes back to beat Albany Sherwood Christian

Rome Unity Christian shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 52-24 win over Albany Sherwood Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Roswell takes down Buford Lanier

Roswell scored early and often to roll over Buford Lanier 59-27 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

The last time Roswell and Buford Lanier played in a 55-8 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 3, Roswell squared off with Alpharetta in a football game.

Roswell Fellowship Christian overpowers Chatsworth North Murray in thorough fashion

Roswell Fellowship Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chatsworth North Murray from start to finish for a 63-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Recently on Nov. 3, Chatsworth North Murray squared off with Rockmart in a football game.

Savannah Benedictine Military tops LaGrange

It was a tough night for LaGrange which was overmatched by Savannah Benedictine Military in this 31-7 verdict.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Cadets registered a 24-7 advantage at halftime over the Grangers.

Savannah Benedictine Military thundered to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, LaGrange faced off against LaGrange Troup County.

Savannah Calvary Day allows no points against Thomasville

Defense dominated as Savannah Calvary Day pitched a 49-0 shutout of Thomasville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Savannah Christian routs Madison Morgan County

Savannah Christian handled Madison Morgan County 33-10 in an impressive showing at Madison Morgan County High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Savannah Christian a 7-3 lead over Madison Morgan County.

The Raiders’ offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 19-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Madison Morgan County faced off against Harlem and Savannah Christian took on Hinesville Liberty County on Nov. 3 at Hinesville Liberty County High School.

Super start fuels Savannah Jenkins’ victory over Hampton Dutchtown

Savannah Jenkins raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-27 win over Hampton Dutchtown in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Savannah Jenkins a 14-0 lead over Hampton Dutchtown.

The Bulldogs rallied in the second quarter by making it 14-7.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.

The Bulldogs managed a 13-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Savannah Jenkins faced off against Statesboro.

Statesboro Bulloch allows no points against Monroe George Walton

Statesboro Bulloch’s defense throttled Monroe George Walton, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Statesboro Bulloch jumped in front of Monroe George Walton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Gators’ offense pulled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Statesboro Bulloch stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Gators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Statesboro Bulloch faced off against Bellville Pinewood Christian and Monroe George Walton took on Bethlehem Christian on Nov. 3 at Bethlehem Christian Academy.

Stockbridge squeezes past Atlanta Westminster

Stockbridge topped Atlanta Westminster 28-24 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 17.

The Wildcats moved ahead by earning a 17-7 advantage over the Tigers at the end of the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Wildcats 21-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Stockbridge faced off against McDonough and Atlanta Westminster took on Lithonia Miller Grove on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Westminster School.

Stone Mountain Stephenson overwhelms Locust Grove Luella

Stone Mountain Stephenson scored early and often to roll over Locust Grove Luella 35-7 on Nov. 17 in Georgia football.

Stone Mountain Stephenson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Locust Grove Luella through the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a mammoth 28-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Stone Mountain Stephenson and Locust Grove Luella were both scoreless.

The Jaguars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Locust Grove Luella took on Hampton on Nov. 3 at Hampton High School.

Swainsboro claims victory against Barnesville Lamar County

Swainsboro knocked off Barnesville Lamar County 18-6 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 17.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 16-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Swainsboro and Barnesville Lamar County were both scoreless.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-2 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Barnesville Lamar County faced off against Franklin Heard County and Swainsboro took on Dublin on Nov. 3 at Swainsboro High School.

Thomasville Thomas County’s speedy start jolts Jonesboro

Thomasville Thomas County left no doubt in recording a 56-6 win over Jonesboro during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Warner Robins Northside and Jonesboro took on Hampton Lovejoy on Nov. 3 at Jonesboro High School.

Tiger Rabun County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Mableton Whitefield

Tiger Rabun County left no doubt in recording a 42-14 win over Mableton Whitefield for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 17.

Tiger Rabun County jumped in front of Mableton Whitefield 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Tiger Rabun County thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats and the Wolfpack each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiger Rabun County and Mableton Whitefield faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tiger Rabun County High School.

Recently on Nov. 3, Mableton Whitefield squared off with Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian in a football game.

Vienna Dooly County edges past Millen Jenkins County in tough test

Vienna Dooly County posted a narrow 28-24 win over Millen Jenkins County in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

Recently on Nov. 3, Millen Jenkins County squared off with Portal in a football game.

Strong start sends Warner Robins over Waycross Ware County

After jumping in front early, Warner Robins held off Waycross Ware County squad for a 23-21 win for a Georgia high school football victory at Warner Robins High on Nov. 17.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Warner Robins squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Warner Robins faced off against Locust Grove and Waycross Ware County took on Douglas Coffee on Nov. 3 at Waycross Ware County High School.

White Cass pushes over Atlanta Mays

White Cass notched a win against Atlanta Mays 17-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave White Cass a 14-0 lead over Atlanta Mays.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Raiders managed a 7-3 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Atlanta Mays faced off against Lithia Springs.

Woodbury Flint River overpowers Pinehurst Fullington in thorough fashion

Woodbury Flint River left no doubt on Friday, controlling Pinehurst Fullington from start to finish for a 42-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Woodbury Flint River darted in front of Pinehurst Fullington 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 29-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Woodbury Flint River stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.

Recently on Nov. 4, Woodbury Flint River squared off with Douglasville Harvester Christian in a football game.

