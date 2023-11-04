Monroe Area squeezes past Hartwell Hart County

Tough to find an edge early, Monroe Area and Hartwell Hart County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Monroe Area took control in the third quarter with a 16-7 advantage over Hartwell Hart County.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 23-14.

The last time Monroe Area and Hartwell Hart County played in a 49-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Monroe Area faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Hartwell Hart County took on Toccoa Stephens County on Oct. 20 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

