Peachtree Corners Wesleyan rides to cruise-control win over Jasper Pickens County

Sports
By Sports Bot
21 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan rolled past Jasper Pickens County for a comfortable 42-20 victory on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan pulled to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves and the Dragons each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Jasper Pickens County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan played in a 20-13 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Oakwood West Hall.

