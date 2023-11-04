Peachtree Corners Wesleyan rides to cruise-control win over Jasper Pickens County

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan pulled to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves and the Dragons each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Jasper Pickens County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan played in a 20-13 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

