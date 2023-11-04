Trion crushes Rome Darlington

Trion jumped in front of Rome Darlington 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a colossal 29-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Rome Darlington showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 35-14.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Rome Darlington and Trion faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Rome Darlington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Trion faced off against Lindale Pepperell.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.