Bethlehem Christian overcomes Monroe George Walton

Bethlehem Christian jumped in front of Monroe George Walton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a tight 14-6 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 20-12.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Monroe George Walton and Bethlehem Christian squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Monroe George Walton Academy.

Recently on Oct. 20, Bethlehem Christian squared off with Loganville Christian in a football game.

