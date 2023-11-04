Stone Mountain Stephenson escapes close call with Decatur Southwest Dekalb

Stone Mountain Stephenson posted a narrow 41-32 win over Decatur Southwest Dekalb in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.
Last season, Stone Mountain Stephenson and Decatur Southwest Dekalb faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Stone Mountain Stephenson High School.
In recent action on Oct. 26, Decatur Southwest Dekalb faced off against Atlanta Westminster and Stone Mountain Stephenson took on Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal on Oct. 26 at Stone Mountain Stephenson High School.
