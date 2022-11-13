BreakingNews
Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff
Watkinsville Oconee County drums Dahlonega Lumpkin County with resounding beat

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Watkinsville Oconee County didn’t tinker with Dahlonega Lumpkin County, scoring a 49-21 result in the win column for a Georgia high school football victory on November 12.

In recent action on November 4, Dahlonega Lumpkin County faced off against Oakwood West Hall and Watkinsville Oconee County took on Carnesville Franklin County on November 4 at Carnesville Franklin County High School. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

