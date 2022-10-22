Charlotte Providence Day knocks off Rabun Gap

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Charlotte Providence Day wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 24-21 over Rabun Gap during this Georgia football game.
The Chargers opened a narrow 17-14 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
