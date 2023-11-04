Suwanee Collins Hill posts win at Dacula’s expense

Suwanee Collins Hill opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dacula through the first quarter.

The Falcons stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 17-12.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Screaming Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dacula and Suwanee Collins Hill faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Dacula High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Suwanee Collins Hill faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek and Dacula took on Buford on Oct. 20 at Dacula High School.

