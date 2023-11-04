Ocilla Irwin County narrowly defeats Alma Bacon County

Ocilla Irwin County opened with a 12-7 advantage over Alma Bacon County through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Indians held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ocilla Irwin County and Alma Bacon County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Alma Bacon County faced off against Pelham and Ocilla Irwin County took on Quitman Brooks County on Oct. 20 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

