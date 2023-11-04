Thomasville Thomas County scores early, pulls away from Warner Robins Northside

The first quarter gave Thomasville Thomas County a 24-3 lead over Warner Robins Northside.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Thomasville Thomas County and Warner Robins Northside were both scoreless.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 13-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Thomasville Thomas County and Warner Robins Northside faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Warner Robins Houston County and Warner Robins Northside took on Leesburg Lee County on Oct. 20 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

