Powder Springs McEachern defense stifles Powder Springs Hillgrove

The first quarter gave Powder Springs McEachern a 7-0 lead over Powder Springs Hillgrove.

The Indians registered a 17-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Powder Springs McEachern steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Powder Springs Hillgrove and Powder Springs McEachern squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Dallas North Paulding and Powder Springs Hillgrove took on Kennesaw Harrison on Oct. 20 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

