Atlanta Westminster takes down Lithonia Miller Grove

Sports
By Sports Bot
28 minutes ago

Atlanta Westminster dominated Lithonia Miller Grove 48-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Lithonia Miller Grove and Atlanta Westminster faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Atlanta Westminster faced off against Decatur Southwest Dekalb.

