Bogart North Oconee overwhelms Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Bogart North Oconee darted in front of Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans’ offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over the Bears at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bears rallied in the final quarter, but the Titans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Loganville Walnut Grove and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Gainesville East Hall on Oct. 20 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.