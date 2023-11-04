Bremen allows no points against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Bremen opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 34-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Bremen and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe played in a 41-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe faced off against Lafayette and Bremen took on Dalton Coahulla Creek on Oct. 20 at Bremen High School.

