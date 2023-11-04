Bogart Prince Avenue Christian scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Social Circle

Sports
By Sports Bot
32 minutes ago

A swift early pace pushed Bogart Prince Avenue Christian past Social Circle Friday 49-3 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Bogart Prince Avenue Christian a 21-0 lead over Social Circle.

The Wolverines registered a 35-3 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian roared to a 49-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Social Circle faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Social Circle High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian squared off with Lexington Oglethorpe in a football game.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

