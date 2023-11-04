Thomson races in front to defeat Augusta Westside

The first quarter gave Thomson a 28-0 lead over Augusta Westside.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Thomson and Augusta Westside squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Thomson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Augusta Westside faced off against Augusta Lucy C Laney.

