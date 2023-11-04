Springfield Effingham County escapes close call with Brunswick

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Rebels’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Brunswick showed its spirit while rallying to within 21-14 in the third quarter.

The Pirates managed a 14-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Brunswick and Springfield Effingham County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Brunswick squared off with Guyton South Effingham in a football game.

