Milton dominates Suwanee Lambert

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Longhorns at the intermission.

Suwanee Lambert trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 15-9.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Cumming South Forsyth.

