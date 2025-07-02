Atlanta Braves
Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Kandi Burruss to join All-Star celebrity softball game

Atlanta star power fuels celebrity game on July 12 at Truist Park.
Big Boi will be one of many Atlanta celebrities who will be part of the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 12 during All-Star Weekend. (AJC file)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The MLB All-Star celebrity softball game will have an Atlanta flavor.

The event, which will be on July 12 at Truist Park, features stars from entertainment, sports and pop culture.

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri and former Braves All-Star Javy Lopez will be the managers for the five-inning game.

ExploreHBCU Swingman Classic to showcase talent to kick off MLB All-Star weekend

More celebrities with Atlanta connections on the rosters include Big Boi, Kandi Burruss, Mariah The Scientist, R&B icon Ronnie DeVoe and Latin superstar and bachata music idol Prince Royce.

Other stars scheduled to participate include Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Atlanta comedian and actor Funny Marco, social media star Nicky Cass, ESPN’s Elle Duncan, sportscaster Maria Taylor, Jomboy Media sports commentator Jake Storiale and the Capital One Bank Guy.

