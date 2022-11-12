Bogart Prince Avenue Christian engineers impressive victory over Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Atlanta Mt. Vernon 47-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 11.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian moved in front of Atlanta Mt. Vernon 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolverines opened a mammoth 40-14 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Atlanta Mt. Vernon were both scoreless.
Conditioning showed as the Wolverines outscored the Mustangs 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 28, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Monticello Jasper County and Atlanta Mt Vernon took on Mableton Whitefield on October 28 at Atlanta Mount Vernon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
