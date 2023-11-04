Quitman Brooks County scores early, pulls away from Pelham

The first quarter gave Quitman Brooks County a 14-0 lead over Pelham.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Trojans and the Hornets were both scoreless.

Quitman Brooks County stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets rallied in the final quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Quitman Brooks County and Pelham played in a 56-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Pelham faced off against Alma Bacon County and Quitman Brooks County took on Ocilla Irwin County on Oct. 20 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

