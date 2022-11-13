Ellenwood Cedar Grove makes Bremen walk the plank

Ellenwood Cedar Grove dismissed Bremen by a 48-7 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 12.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove darted in front of Bremen 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove struck to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Saints hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on November 4, Ellenwood Cedar Grove faced off against Atlanta Carver and Bremen took on Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on November 4 at Bremen High School.
