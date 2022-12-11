Waycross Ware County routs Warner Robins

Waycross Ware County gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Warner Robins 38-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on December 10.
The first quarter gave Waycross Ware County a 14-6 lead over Warner Robins.
The Gators registered a 24-6 advantage at intermission over the Demons.
Waycross Ware County struck to a 38-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com