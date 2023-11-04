Bainbridge delivers statement win over Cairo

The first quarter gave Bainbridge a 14-6 lead over Cairo.

The Bearcats opened a mammoth 28-6 gap over the Syrupmakers at the intermission.

Bainbridge pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Bainbridge and Cairo played in a 53-20 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Cairo squared off with Albany Westover in a football game.

