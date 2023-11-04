Warner Robins tacks win on Locust Grove

The first quarter gave Warner Robins a 27-0 lead over Locust Grove.

The Demons fought to a 44-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 51-14.

The Demons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins and Locust Grove squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Locust Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Warner Robins faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing and Locust Grove took on Hampton Dutchtown on Oct. 20 at Locust Grove High School.

