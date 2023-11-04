Adel Cook edges past Sylvester Worth County in tough test

Adel Cook moved in front of Sylvester Worth County 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a meager 24-15 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Sylvester Worth County took the lead 28-24 to start the final quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Hornets’ defeat of the Rams.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Sylvester Worth County faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis and Adel Cook took on Eastman Dodge County on Oct. 20 at Eastman Dodge County High School.

