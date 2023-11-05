Woodbury Flint River routs Douglasville Harvester Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Woodbury Flint River scored early and often to roll over Douglasville Harvester Christian 48-6 for a Georgia high school football victory at Douglasville Harvester Christian Academy on Nov. 4.

Recently on Oct. 27, Woodbury Flint River squared off with Monticello Aucilla Christian in a football game.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as US urges humanitarian pause2h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
6h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
7h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
13h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
13h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
The Latest

Credit: Jenn FInch

Georgia State falls flat and was overpowered by James Madison
3h ago
Kennesaw State loses on last-second field goal at Sam Houston State
4h ago
Wrightsville Johnson County prevails over Sparta Hancock Central
Featured

Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
High school football state playoff brackets
13h ago
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top